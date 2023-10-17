Taylor Swift Fans Can Now Buy Movie Tickets With Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and SHIB

Taylor Swift fans who own cryptocurrency can now rejoice, as they can now purchase tickets to her new movie, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” using Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and SHIB.
The movie, which documents Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, is set to premiere in theaters worldwide on October 21, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase on the AMC Theatres website and mobile app.
AMC Theatres announced its partnership with cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay in January 2023, making it one of the first major movie theater chains to accept cryptocurrency payments.
“We are excited to offer our guests even more ways to pay for their movie tickets and concessions,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, in a statement. “By accepting cryptocurrency payments, we are making it easier for our guests to purchase tickets and enjoy their favorite movies.”
The acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for movie tickets is a sign of the growing popularity of digital assets. It is also a sign that the entertainment industry is becoming more open to accepting new forms of payment.
What does this mean for Taylor Swift fans?
This is a convenient option for fans who prefer to use cryptocurrency, and it also gives them the opportunity to avoid paying currency conversion fees.
What does this mean for the cryptocurrency industry?
Conclusion
The acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for Taylor Swift movie tickets is a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry. It is a sign of the growing popularity of digital assets and of the entertainment industry’s willingness to accept new forms of payment.