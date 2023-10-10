T2 Biosystems ($TTOO.O) Knightsbridge October Outlook

T2 Biosystems News in the Last Month

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a clinical-stage biotechnology business, is creating novel molecular diagnostic assays to swiftly and correctly diagnose sepsis and other infectious disorders. The company’s solutions are made to assist physicians in better patient diagnosis and treatment, which improves patient outcomes and lowers healthcare costs.

T2 Biosystems has made a number of noteworthy announcements over the past month, including:

T2 Biosystems reported on September 19, 2023, that the FDA has approved 510(k) clearance for the T2Biothreat Panel, a quick molecular diagnostic test that can identify over 200 potential biothreat compounds in a single test. The T2Biothreat Panel is the first and only test of its kind to have received FDA clearance, and it is anticipated to be crucial in defending the general public’s health from biological threats.

Preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and business updates: T2 Biosystems declared on October 5, 2023, that it anticipated reporting preliminary third-quarter 2023 revenue of $1.5 million to $2.0 million, which would represent an increase of 50% to 100% compared to the previous year. The business added that it is on schedule to release its T2Bacteria Panel, a quick molecular diagnostic test for the identification of a wide variety of bacterial infections, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Granting of incentive reward: T2 Biosystems revealed on October 6, 2023 that company had given an incentive reward to a new worker. The award consists of 120,000 RSUs, which will gradually vest over the course of four years.

T2 Biosystems has recently been active in the investment community in addition to the aforementioned news. On September 7, 2023, the company took part in the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase. On October 23, 2023, it is slated to speak at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

T2 Biosystems has had a successful month overall, with several encouraging announcements and advancements. The business is in a good position to expand over the coming months and years.

Market Summary

T2 BIOSYSTMS ORD gapped up today on average volume (bullish). the potential for a runaway gap, which typically portends the trend will continue. There are four different categories of pricing gaps: Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion. A gap provides support or resistance.

T2 BIOSYSTMS ORD is now trending lower and is 48.3% below its 200-period moving average. In comparison to the average volatility over the previous ten periods, volatility is high. Our volume indicators show a roughly equal (neutral) volume flow into and out of TTOO.O. Our trend predicting oscillators have had a pessimistic outlook on TTOO.O for the previous 23 periods. The security price has not matched the new 14-period high that our momentum oscillator has set. A bullish divergence has occurred.

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Neutral

Intermediate Term: Bearish

Long Term: Bearish

The current value for the 14 period RSI is 51.8287.

Candlesticks

Because prices closed lower than they opened, there was a black body.

There have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles throughout the last 10 bars. There have been 22 white candles and 28 black candles during the course of the last 50 bars, for a net of 6 black candles.

There was a long upper shadow. Generally speaking, this is a bearish indication (especially if it appears close to a high price level, at a resistance level, or when the asset is overbought).

When the top of the previous shadow is lower than the bottom of the current shadow, there is a rising window. This typically means that a positive trend will continue. In the past 50 candles, there have been 7 rising windows, making the current rising window even more bullish.

Bollinger Bands by MetaStock

T2 BIOSYSTMS ORD(Trade Price) closed 41.1% below the upper band on 10/9/2023.

The Bollinger Bands are 43.08% smaller than they should be. The bands’ small width, compared to the typical range of the T2 BIOSYSTMS ORD(Trade Price), shows minimal volatility. As a result, there is now a greater likelihood that volatility may rise along with a sudden price change in the near future. The bands have spent 14 period(s) in this restricted range. The longer the bands stay in this constrained range, the greater the chance of a big price change.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) activity and recent price behavior around the bands do not currently indicate any trading opportunities.