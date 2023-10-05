T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO is a Buy, Again

TTOO is a Buy, Again. The ups and downs of TTOO, like many penny stocks, can be volatile and difficult to predict. However, there are some patterns that can be observed in the stock’s price movements. The ups and downs of TTOO are almost like clockwork and we are approaching BUY time again.
T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the T2Biothreat™ Panel. The FDA 510(k) clearance allows the company to immediately begin marketing and selling the T2Biothreat Panel in the U.S. market.
The T2Biothreat Panel is a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test that runs on the FDA-cleared T2Dx® Instrument and simultaneously detects six biothreat pathogens, including the organisms that cause anthrax (Bacillus anthracis), tularemia (Francisella tularensis), glanders (Burkholderia mallei), melioidosis (Burkholderia pseudomallei), plague (Yersinia pestis), and typhus (Rickettsia prowazekii). These pathogens have been identified as threats by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and identified as material biological threats under section 319-2(c)(2)(A)(ii) of the Public Health Service Act.
The T2Biothreat Panel is the first and only FDA-cleared product able to simultaneously detect these six high-priority biothreat pathogens, and the only FDA-cleared multi-target biothreat product developed and manufactured by a U.S. owned company.
