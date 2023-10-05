Friday, October 6, 2023
T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO is a Buy, Again

TTOO is a Buy, Again. The ups and downs of TTOO, like many penny stocks, can be volatile and difficult to predict. However, there are some patterns that can be observed in the stock’s price movements. The ups and downs of TTOO are almost like clockwork and we are approaching BUY time again.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the T2Biothreat™ Panel. The FDA 510(k) clearance allows the company to immediately begin marketing and selling the T2Biothreat Panel in the U.S. market.

The T2Biothreat Panel is a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test that runs on the FDA-cleared T2Dx® Instrument and simultaneously detects six biothreat pathogens, including the organisms that cause anthrax (Bacillus anthracis), tularemia (Francisella tularensis), glanders (Burkholderia mallei), melioidosis (Burkholderia pseudomallei)plague (Yersinia pestis), and typhus (Rickettsia prowazekii). These pathogens have been identified as threats by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and identified as material biological threats under section 319-2(c)(2)(A)(ii) of the Public Health Service Act.

The T2Biothreat Panel is the first and only FDA-cleared product able to simultaneously detect these six high-priority biothreat pathogens, and the only FDA-cleared multi-target biothreat product developed and manufactured by a U.S. owned company.

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, the T2Biothreat™ Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

