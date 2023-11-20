Monday, November 20, 2023
T2 Biosystems, Inc. $TTOO in the Buy Zone

written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Knightsbridge Guide to Trading Stocks like TTOO

Investing in volatile stocks can be a high-risk, high-reward venture, and TTOO (T2 Biosystems, Inc.) is no exception. Volatility, often driven by rapid price fluctuations, can present both opportunities and challenges for traders. Here’s a guide to trading volatile stocks like TTOO:

**1. Understanding Volatility: Volatility refers to the degree of variation in a trading price series over time. Highly volatile stocks like TTOO can experience sharp price movements in short periods, offering traders opportunities for profit but also increasing the risk.

**2. Thorough Research: Before diving into trading, conduct thorough research on the stock. Understand the company’s fundamentals, recent news, financial health, and any upcoming events that might impact its stock price. In the case of TTOO, as a biotechnology company, factors like clinical trial results and FDA approvals can significantly affect its stock.

**3. Risk Management: Develop a solid risk management strategy. Set clear entry and exit points, and decide the maximum amount you are willing to risk on a trade. Given the volatility, consider using stop-loss orders to limit potential losses.

**4. Technical Analysis: Use technical analysis tools to identify trends, support and resistance levels, and key indicators. TTOO’s historical price charts, moving averages, and relative strength index (RSI) can provide insights into potential entry and exit points.

**5. Stay Informed: Volatile stocks are often sensitive to breaking news and events. Stay informed about the latest developments, announcements, and industry trends that could impact TTOO’s stock. Social media, financial news outlets, and company filings are valuable sources of information.

**6. Short-Term Trading Strategies: Consider adopting short-term trading strategies. Day trading or swing

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 10.0843. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 32.11. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 63 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -123.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 20 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 12 period(s) ago.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in-vitro diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes. The Company is using its T2MR technology, which enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as low as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL). Its primary commercial products include the T2Candida Panel and the T2Bacteria Panel. Its T2Candida Panel is a direct-from-blood test that identifies the lethal form of common bloodstream infections that cause sepsis and candidemia. Its T2Bacteria Panel is a direct-from-blood test that detects certain bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis. Its primary commercial products also include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

