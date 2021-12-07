4.5 C
Sub-Sahara Africa Avoiding COVID

By Paul Ebeling

#Africa #COVID

Scientists appear stymied by the low number of infections and deaths in sub-Sahara Africa where the vaccination rate is less than 6%

Africa has 17.46% of the world’s population and 3% of the COVID-19 global death toll while countries with better healthcare have higher death rates, including the Americas with 46% and Europe with 29%

Nigeria, with the highest population, has had 3,000 deaths in 200-M people, which is what is recorded in the US every 2 or 3 days. Yet, Nigeria has announced an all-out vaccination program to “prepare for the next wave

Factors that may have influenced the low infection and death rate are outdoor living that raises vitamin D levels, a younger population and access to medications and herbs used for other local conditions, but which are also known to reduce the severity of COVID.

“COVID-19 is gone, when did you last hear of anyone who has died of COVID-19? The mask is to protect my pocket. The police demand bribes so I lose money if I don’t move around with a mask.”— said Nyasha Ndou, who carries a mask in his pocket.

So, as African countries which have had lower rates of infection and deaths since the start of the VirusCasedemic vaccinate more and more of their population, 1 cannot help but wonder: Once vaccination programs are underway, will the death rates climb as they have in other areas of the world where vaccination levels are high?

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

