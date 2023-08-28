Stock Exchange of Thailand (.SETI) Knightsbridge Outlook

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is the only stock exchange in Thailand. It was founded on April 30, 1975, and is located in Bangkok. The SET is a self-regulatory organization (SRO) that is supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SET has two trading floors: the Main Board and the Market for Alternative Investment (mai). The Main Board is for large and well-established companies, while the mai is for smaller and newer companies.

As of March 2023, the SET has a market capitalization of over THB 520 billion (US$18 billion).

SET Index closes lower as investors await US inflation data. The SET Index closed at 1,554.74, down 0.17%.

The SET Index closed at 1,554.74, down 0.17%. Bangkok Bank shares rise on strong Q2 earnings. Bangkok Bank shares rose 1.5% after the company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Bangkok Bank shares rose 1.5% after the company reported strong second-quarter earnings. Amata Corporation shares fall on weaker-than-expected earnings. Amata Corporation shares fell 2.5% after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings.

Amata Corporation shares fell 2.5% after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings. CP All shares rise on acquisition of Makro. CP All shares rose 4.5% after the company announced that it would acquire Makro.

CP All shares rose 4.5% after the company announced that it would acquire Makro. SET to launch new index tracking sustainable stocks. The SET will launch a new index tracking sustainable stocks in September.

For a free 30-day trial showcasing MetaStock Charts, click here.

Summary

SET Index(Trade Price) is currently 1.6% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of .SETI at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on .SETI and have had this outlook for the last 25 periods.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

SET Index(Trade Price) closed up 3.160 at 1,563.360. Volume was 9% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 23% narrower than normal.

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Overbought

Intermediate Term: Bullish

Long Term: Bearish

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 23 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 4 black candles.

Bollinger Bands

On 8/28/2023, SET Index(Trade Price) closed below the upper band by 4.5%.

Bollinger Bands are 19.28% narrower than normal. The current width of the bands (alone) does not suggest anything conclusive about the future volatility or movement of prices.

The recent price action around the bands compared to the action of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not suggest any trading opportunities at this time.