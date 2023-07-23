Stock Exchange of Thailand INDEX:SET Outlook

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has been on a bull run in recent years, with the SET Index more than doubling in value since 2012. However, the long-term outlook for the SET is uncertain, and there are a number of factors that could impact its performance in the years to come.

Here are some of the factors that could support the SET in the long term:

Economic growth: The Thai economy is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, which could boost demand for stocks.

Foreign investment: The SET is becoming increasingly attractive to foreign investors, which could lead to further inflows of foreign capital into the stock market.

Reforms: The Thai government has been implementing a number of reforms in recent years, which could improve the business environment and make the country more attractive to investors.



Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 63.2997. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 55.23. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 16 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 73. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Neutral

Intermediate Term: Bullish

Long Term: Bullish

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SET Index(Trade Price) is currently 4.1% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of .SETI at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on .SETI and have had this outlook for the last 2 periods.

