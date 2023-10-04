Thursday, October 5, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsAmerica Stagflation the Next Issue
AmericaBitcoinCryptoEconomyEducationHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsKXCO GuideMost PopularPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStrategyUnited StatesUSD

Stagflation the Next Issue

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Stagflation is a macroeconomic phenomenon characterized by slow economic growth and high inflation. It is a rare occurrence, but it has happened a few times in recent history, most notably in the 1970s.

There are a number of factors that can contribute to stagflation, including:

  • Supply shocks: A supply shock is a sudden disruption to the supply of goods and services. This can be caused by factors such as natural disasters, wars, or trade disputes. Supply shocks can lead to inflation, as businesses pass on the higher costs of production to consumers.
  • Cost-push inflation: Cost-push inflation is a type of inflation that occurs when the cost of producing goods and services increases. This can be caused by factors such as rising wages, higher energy prices, or supply shocks.
  • Expansive monetary policy: Expansive monetary policy is a policy implemented by central banks to stimulate the economy. This can involve lowering interest rates or increasing the money supply. However, if expansive monetary policy is implemented too aggressively, it can lead to inflation.

Stagflation is a difficult economic condition to manage, as policymakers often have to choose between combating inflation and stimulating economic growth. If they focus on combating inflation, they may raise interest rates, which can slow economic growth. Conversely, if they focus on stimulating economic growth, they may lower interest rates, which can lead to higher inflation.

The effects of stagflation can be severe. It can lead to job losses, business closures, and a decline in the standard of living. Stagflation can also make it difficult for businesses to invest and grow, which can further slow economic growth.

There is no easy solution to stagflation. However, policymakers can take steps to mitigate its effects, such as providing financial assistance to businesses and individuals, and implementing policies to promote economic growth.

The number of applications per job posting surged by around 40 percent from a year ago on employment platform ZipRecruiter in the second quarter, said the company’s chief economist Julia Pollak.

The numbers have remained elevated in the months since, due to an increase in applicants and a drop in jobs advertised, she added.

“No one could have expected the sort of labor shortage re-hiring frenzy in 2021 to 2022 to last,” she told AFP.

Yet, despite the cooling, the share of openings is relatively high compared with before the pandemic, noted economist Jadrian Wooten of jobs platform Monster.

– Midpoint –

“At this very moment, we’re kind of exactly at the midpoint threshold,” Pollak told AFP.

Workers are quitting jobs at around the pre-pandemic rate and job growth hovers at 2019 levels.

But the market could be weaker than it seems.

Official job growth figures have been revised downwards — on average by 47,000 — for the past eight months consecutively.

One factor is the rapid pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which lift borrowing costs and can dampen the hiring associated with business expansion.

As it takes time for policy changes to affect the economy, companies and analysts flag uncertainty in the outlook.

If indicators like the employment of temporary workers and manufacturing overtime hours continue to fall, this could bode ill for the world’s top economy.

A job market slump can trigger a cycle where Americans cut back on spending, in turn reducing demand for goods and services.

– ‘On edge’ –

Simpson, who works part-time at a general goods store to make ends meet, said she is “on edge.”

Supervisors are pushing for staff to take fuller lunch breaks, she said, requiring them to clock out from their shift and eating into hourly pay.

“I’ve had in the past where my hours are just reduced without my wanting to,” she said of the past two years.

“And then eventually I’m just not on the schedule at all.”

Such situations nudge her to look harder for another job, and she is trying to land one that allows remote work.

“In this market, everybody wants to work from home,” she said, adding that such roles are “very competitive.”

– Ease of applying –

The job market has changed from the last two decades, said Wooten of Monster.

People previously had trouble changing jobs during slowdowns — such as in a recession — where fewer roles were available.

“Now it’s a little bit more challenging just because it’s so easy to apply for jobs,” he added.

“With remote work becoming an option in a lot of different industries, that allows more people to apply for jobs that they wouldn’t have applied for before,” Wooten told AFP.

Jobseekers could get some reprieve if policymakers signal they will start reducing interest rates.

This could boost investment and hiring, said Pollak.

Employers have been expecting a recession for over a year, “being very cautious and targeted and conservative when it comes to capital expenditures,” she added.

“They have very high pent-up demand for labor,” she said.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Himalayan Glacial Lake Flood in India Kills 14, More Than 100 Missing

Cook’s Stock Sale: A Signal of Confidence or Caution?

Bitcoin Building a Decentralized Society

Sovereign Individual Manifesto

This is a Financial Collapse due to Excess Money Printing, Where Do...

Gold and Silver are Buys

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Himalayan Glacial Lake Flood in India Kills 14, More Than 100 Missing
Cook’s Stock Sale: A Signal of Confidence or Caution?
Bitcoin Building a Decentralized Society

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.