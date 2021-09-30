Spotlight on 3 B Vitamins

#vitaimins

These are the 3 Bs: Folate, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin B12

“I learned a long time ago about the advances that changed the way we look at vitamins” — Paul Ebeling

The research about folate and these 2 other B vitamins, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12, explores their roles in reducing some types of cancer and heart disease. Tune in!

Folate (Folic Acid) – Vitamin B9

Folate is the natural form of vitamin B9, water-soluble and naturally found in many foods. It is also added to foods and sold as a supplement in the form of folic acid; this form is actually better absorbed than that from food sources: 85% Vs 50%, respectively. Learn More

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, is a water-soluble vitamin found naturally in many foods, as well as added to foods and supplements. Learn More



Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is naturally found in animal foods. It can also be added to foods or supplements. Vitamin B12 is needed to form red blood cells and DNA. It is also a Key player in the function and development of brain and nerve cells. Learn More

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively