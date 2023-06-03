Home Headline News S&P Dow Jones Indices Changes

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.  

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY), BWX Technologies Inc.DISH (NYSE:BWXT), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), Dropbox Inc. (NASD:DBX), Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASD:ZI) and WESCO Intl Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will replace Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN), John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:WLY), Sunpower Corp. (NASD:SPWR), Ingevity Corp. (NYSE:NGVT), Fulton Financial Corp. (PA) (NASD:FULT), Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO), Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), SiTime Corp. (NASD:SITM), and Navient Corp. (NASD:NAVI) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing PetMed Express Inc. (NASD:PETS), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASD:CMTL), Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:EGRX), Children’s Place Inc. (NASD:PLCE), Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM), LivePerson Inc. (NASD:LPSN), Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI), DMC Global Inc. (NASD:BOOM), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), and Zumiez (NASD:ZUMZ) respectively.
  • Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC), CarGurus Inc. (NASD:CARG), Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC), Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASD:PECO), Schrodinger Inc. (NASD:SDGR), and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASD:UFPT) will replace LendingTree Inc. (NASD:TREE), Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG), Inogen Inc. (NASD:INGN), Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), FARO Technologies Inc. (NASD:FARO), Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:CARA) and Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective DateIndex Name      ActionCompany NameTickerGICS Sector
June 19, 2023S&P 500AdditionPalo Alto NetworksPANWInformation Technology
S&P 500DeletionDISH NetworkDISHCommunication Services
June 19, 2023S&P MidCap 400AdditionBerry Global GroupBERYMaterials
S&P MidCap 400AdditionBWX TechnologiesBWXTIndustrials
S&P MidCap 400AdditionCrown HoldingsCCKMaterials
S&P MidCap 400AdditionDoximityDOCSHealth Care
S&P MidCap 400AdditionDropboxDBXInformation Technology
S&P MidCap 400AdditionGraphic Packaging HoldingGPKMaterials
S&P MidCap 400AdditionOvintivOVVEnergy
S&P MidCap 400AdditionPlanet FitnessPLNTConsumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400AdditionWESCO IntlWCCIndustrials
S&P MidCap 400AdditionZoomInfo TechnologiesZICommunication Services
S&P MidCap 400DeletionDanaDANConsumer Discretionary
S&P MidCap 400DeletionDouglas EmmettDEIReal Estate
S&P MidCap 400DeletionFulton Financial (PA)FULTFinancials
S&P MidCap 400DeletionIngevityNGVTMaterials
S&P MidCap 400DeletionJohn Wiley & SonsWLYCommunication Services
S&P MidCap 400DeletionMacerichMACReal Estate
S&P MidCap 400DeletionNavientNAVIFinancials
S&P MidCap 400DeletionSiTimeSITMInformation Technology
S&P MidCap 400DeletionSunpowerSPWRIndustrials
S&P MidCap 400DeletionVictoria’s Secret & CoVSCOConsumer Discretionary
June 19, 2023S&P SmallCap 600AdditionArtisan Partners Asset MgtAPAMFinancials
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionCalifornia ResourcesCRCEnergy
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionCarGurusCARGCommunication Services
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionDanaDANConsumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionDISH NetworkDISHCommunication Services
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionDouglas EmmettDEIReal Estate
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionFulton Financial (PA)FULTFinancials
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionIngevityNGVTMaterials
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionJohn Wiley & SonsWLYCommunication Services
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionMacerichMACReal Estate
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionMoelis & CoMCFinancials
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionNavientNAVIFinancials
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionPhillips Edison & CoPECOReal Estate
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionSchrodingerSDGRHealth Care
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionSiTime CorpSITMInformation Technology
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionSunpower CorpSPWRIndustrials
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionUFP TechnologiesUFPTHealth Care
S&P SmallCap 600AdditionVictoria’s Secret & CoVSCOConsumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionBig LotsBIGConsumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionCara TherapeuticsCARAHealth Care
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionChildren’s PlacePLCEConsumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionComtech TelecommunicationsCMTLInformation Technology
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionCuteraCUTRHealth Care
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionDMC GlobalBOOMEnergy
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionDouglas EllimanDOUGReal Estate
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionEagle PharmaceuticalsEGRXHealth Care
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionFARO TechnologiesFAROInformation Technology
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionGannett CoGCICommunication Services
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionGenescoGCOConsumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionInogenINGNHealth Care
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionLendingTreeTREEFinancials
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionLivePersonLPSNInformation Technology
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionPetMed ExpressPETSConsumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionRayonier Advanced MaterialsRYAMMaterials
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionTredegarTGMaterials
S&P SmallCap 600DeletionZumiezZUMZConsumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
https://www.knightsbridge.law
