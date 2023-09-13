S&P 500 could plunge 25% $AAPL $TSLA $MSFT $AMZN

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns that the S&P 500 is priced for perfection and could plunge 25% if problems crop up.

Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer and chief US equity strategist, is concerned about the current market for a number of reasons. He points to manufacturing and loan-officer surveys signaling an impending economic downturn, depressed outlooks for revenue and earnings growth, and many companies having to refinance at higher interest rates within the next few years.

Symbol Company Weight AAPL Apple 6.45% MSFT Microsoft 6.24% AMZN Amazon 5.86% NVDA Nvidia 2.98% GOOGL Alphabet Class A 2.69% GOOG Alphabet Class C 2.69% TSLA Tesla 2.20% BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway 1.74% UNH UnitedHealth Group 1.69% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 1.60% JPM JPMorgan Chase 1.52% META Meta Platforms 1.48% HD Home Depot 1.44% V Visa 1.35% PG Procter & Gamble 1.29% WMT Walmart 1.27% BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway 1.18% XOM Exxon Mobil 1.15% CAT Caterpillar 1.13% CRM Salesforce 1.09% COST Costco Wholesale 1.07% BAC Bank of America 1.04% ABBV AbbVie 1.01%

He also cites historically low earnings quality, and argues that heavy spending on artificial intelligence today might only generate future benefits for a minority of businesses. Moreover, he cautions that recent increases in energy prices could take consumers — many of whom are struggling to afford inflated living costs and larger monthly credit-card, car-loan, and mortgage payments — past their breaking point.

Wilson suggests that the S&P 500’s headline performance is distracting from problems elsewhere. He singles out small- and mid-cap companies, businesses with weaker balance sheets, and retailers serving less affluent customers.

In general, Wilson believes that investors are pricing in a powerful economic rebound, impressive revenue and earnings growth, and the Fed cutting rates sooner rather than later. However, he warns that this is a risky bet, and that any bad news could bring things crashing down.

He flags the risk to stocks of further regional-bank troubles, China’s real-estate bubble bursting, and the Bank of Japan raising rates sooner than expected. He suggests that a shock to the system of that kind could send the S&P 500 plummeting from nearly 4,500 points today to the low 3,000s — a drop of more than 25%.

In short, Wilson sees very limited upside and material downside to investing in the S&P 500 today. He believes that the market is pricing in a lot of good news, and that any bad news could have a significant impact.

Investors should be aware of the risks and should carefully consider their investment goals before making any decisions.

Shayne Heffernan