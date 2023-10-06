Friday, October 6, 2023
Sovereign Individual Guide to Free Thinking

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

To become a free thinker, you need to be able to think for yourself and to question everything. You should not be afraid to challenge authority or to explore new ideas.

Here are some steps you can take to become a free thinker:

  1. Doubt your beliefs. The first step to becoming a free thinker is to doubt the beliefs that were handed to you by society. Whatever your beliefs are — religious, political, philosophical and so on — be sure to question them and start your quest for truth from scratch.
  2. Be open-minded. Be willing to consider new ideas, even if they challenge your existing beliefs. Be receptive to new information and be willing to change your mind if presented with evidence that contradicts your beliefs.
  3. Be critical. Don’t accept everything you hear or read at face value. Think critically about the information you are presented with and ask yourself if it makes sense. Look for evidence to support or refute the information.
  4. Be independent. Don’t let others tell you what to think or believe. Make your own decisions based on your own reasoning and judgment.
  5. Be brave. It can be difficult to be a free thinker in a world that is full of conformity and dogma. But it is important to stand up for your beliefs and to be willing to challenge the status quo.

Here are some additional tips for becoming a free thinker:

  • Educate yourself. The more you know, the better equipped you will be to think critically about the world around you. Read books and articles on a variety of topics, and don’t be afraid to challenge the conventional wisdom.
  • Talk to people with different beliefs. One of the best ways to learn and grow is to talk to people who have different beliefs than you do. This can help you to see the world from a different perspective and to challenge your own assumptions.
  • Be willing to change your mind. Don’t be afraid to change your mind if presented with new evidence. It is a sign of intelligence and maturity to be able to admit when you are wrong.
  • Be tolerant of others. Even if you disagree with someone’s beliefs, you should still respect their right to hold those beliefs. Tolerance is an essential part of a free and open society.

Becoming a free thinker is a lifelong journey. It is not something that happens overnight. But if you are willing to put in the effort, it is a journey that is well worth taking.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

