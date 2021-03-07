So You Think a Star at Coolmore Australia

The Australian Studbook have released updated statistics on the busiest sires in Australia in 2020 with champion racehorse and proven Group I sire So You Think heading the list after covering 261 mares.

It was his biggest ever book of mares and recent racetrack results have certainly justified the faith of breeders that supported him at a fee of $38,500.

So You Think has sired the winners of over $8.1 million in prizemoney this season putting him fourth on the Australian General Sires List and his six stakes-winners are headed by Group II winners Peltzer and Poland.

Six stallions covered 200 plus mares with Everest hero Yes Yes Yes the most popular first season sire with 205 mares at a fee of $38,500.

The Champion Australian First Season Sire of 2019/2020, Pride of Dubai covered an impressive 202 mares at a fee of $38,500, while established champion sire Pierro remained popular at a fee of $137,500 covering 161 mares.

There aren’t many weekends that pass without a stakes performer for So You Think and this weekend was no different with veteran gelding So Si Bon (7g So You Think x Black Minx , by Lonhro) doing the job at Flemington to win the Listed VRC March Stakes (1400m).

Trained by the team at Lindsay Park, So Si Bon won the Group III MRC Eclipse Stakes back in the spring and was having his second run back from a spell in this 1400m sprint.

He raced just behind the leaders and scored a brave half head win under 60kg with Mark Zahra in the saddle.

“We try to ride him like we’re not really trying, Mark (Zahra) thinks you have to trick him into winning,” said co-trainer Ben Hayes.

A $250,000 Inglis Easter purchase for his original trainer Robbie Laing from the Newgate Farm draft, So Si Bon has the overall record of seven wins and 14 placings from 62 starts with earnings topping $1.6million.

He was bred by Morning Rise Stud and is one of two winners from former smart stakes winning juvenile Black Minx, who died in 2014.

So Si Bon is one of six stakes-winners this season for So You Think, who has enjoyed a great run since the start of the year and has sired the winners of over $8.3 million since August 1.