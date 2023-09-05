Visitors are seen at the Intelligent Cockpit Section during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Scheduled until Wednesday, this year’s expo focuses on smart, connected new energy vehicles. It has attracted over 500 exhibitors from home and abroad to display their cutting-edge technologies, products, and applications in smart industries and the digital economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2023 shows the venue of the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors look at the model of a self-adaptive intelligent jacking bridge tower platform at the booth of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors look at a robot at the booth of China Construction Second Engineering Bureau during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors look at a XPeng X2 flying car on display during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

A visitor waits as her digital image is created by AI Generated Content (AIGC) during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

A child interacts with a robot at the booth of Chongqing Huashu Robotics Co., Ltd. during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors are seen during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors are seen at the booth of iFLYTEK during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

A visitor operates a people-vehicle-road-cloud integration system at the booth of Tencent during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors are seen at the booth of NIO during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors interact with a robot at the booth of iFLYTEK during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors look at a working robot on display at the booth of Chongqing Huashu Robotics Co., Ltd. during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

A visitor scans palm over a device at the booth of Tencent during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors look at the demonstration platform for an electronic air suspension system at the booth of Zhejiang Konghui Automotive Technologies Co., Ltd. during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Visitors try a new energy vehicle at the booth of Seres during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

A visitor drives in an in-vehicle XR intelligent cabin during the Smart China Expo 2023 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 4, 2023. The Smart China Expo 2023 opened at Chongqing International Expo Center on Monday.

Shayne Heffernan