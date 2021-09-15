Sitting on a Cash Pile 17.0? Virtual, Blended Public Schooling

#cash#bullish#buy

$LRN

Stride Inc. (NYSE:LRN) broke out on 9 August at 30.75 and confirmed on 14 September at 33.79. Thus garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1yr price target of 48/share

Citigroup started coverage with a Buy rating and a 65 price target. The consensus target is at 42.94. The shares finished Tuesday at 33.79.

All of our technical indicators have turned Very Bullish, the Key support is at 33.52 and the Key resistance is at 35.62.

We are very Bullish overall in here.

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and 3rd-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in K-12 in the United States and internationally.

Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students.

It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for the data science, software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers.

Stride, Inc. serves consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020.

Stride, Inc. was founded in Y 2000 and is HQ’d in Herndon, Virginia.

