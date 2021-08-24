Sitting on a Cash Pile 16.0? Theme Parks will Thrive

#cash#bullish#buy

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS): This theme park operator following a record Quarter for earnings that proved its operational superiority during this economic recovery.

Seas broke out on 17 August at 49.33 and confirmed on 23 August at 50.61. Thus garnering a an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1yr price target at 67/share.

The shares closed Monday at 50.16 and have a consensus price target at 62.73.

Our Key technical indicators have turned Bullish to Very Bullish, the major support is at 49.36 and the Key resistance is at 52.16 and Nil above that mark.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States.

The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia.

The company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

It operates a portfolio of 12 theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands.

The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in Y 1959 and is HQ’d in Orlando, Florida.

