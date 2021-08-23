24.1 C
Sitting on a Cash Pile 16.0? Sports Betting in Vogue

By Paul Ebeling

#cash#bullish#buy

$DKNG

Following a US Supreme Court decision in Y 2018, 32 states legalized sports betting, and with a new NFL season just about to start, there are some opportunities among online betting companies.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) received a lot of attention from meme-stock investors in mid-June, and that pulled the online betting firm’s stock back into positive territory.

Shares are up about 12.5% YTD. We have 82 1yr price target, above the 70.80 consensus target. Friday DKNG closed within its 52-k range of 34.28 – 74.38 at 52.01. DraftKings does not pay a dividend.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

