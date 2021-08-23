Sitting on a Cash Pile 16.0? Sports Betting in Vogue

#cash#bullish#buy

Following a US Supreme Court decision in Y 2018, 32 states legalized sports betting, and with a new NFL season just about to start, there are some opportunities among online betting companies.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) received a lot of attention from meme-stock investors in mid-June, and that pulled the online betting firm’s stock back into positive territory.

Shares are up about 12.5% YTD. We have 82 1yr price target, above the 70.80 consensus target. Friday DKNG closed within its 52-k range of 34.28 – 74.38 at 52.01. DraftKings does not pay a dividend.

