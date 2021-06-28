Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Key Analytica’s in the Semiconductor Industry

#cash#bullish#buy

$FORM

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) reversed on Thursday, 24 June and confirmed on Friday, 25 June. Thus, garnering an early LTN Cash Pile Buy signal for speculative investors with a 1 yr price target at 55/share Vs the consensus price objective across Wall Street of 53.43.

The stock closed Friday at 35.62 within its 52 wk trading of 22.37 – 52.39.

Friday, 2 of our 3 Key technical indicators turned Very Bullish, the major support is at 34.32 and the Major resistance is at 50.38.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions.

It operates in 2 segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Plus, FORM provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems consisting of thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and precision cryogenic instruments.

The company also offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FORM markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in Y 1993 and is HQ’d in Livermore, California.

Have a positive week, Keep the Faith!