Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? This Iconic Apparel Retailer is Winning Pre-Post Pandemic

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) broke out on 27 August 2020 at 12.03 and confirmed on 7 April at 37.71. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr price target at 62/share. The Street consensus price target is 31.00/share.

The stock is trading at 37.80 pre-market in NY Thursday. The 52-wk trading range is 8.80 – 37.88.

The Key support is at 36.36 and there is no overhead resistant

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer.

The company operates in 2 segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

As of 28 May 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various 3rd-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-Commerce platforms.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in Y 1892 and is HQ’d in New Albany, Ohio.

