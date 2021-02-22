Sitting on a Cash Pile 11.0? Early Call on this Industry Leader in Essential Products

#cash #bullish #buy

$LIN

Linde is the world’s largest industrial gas production company by revenues or market share.

Linde Plc (NYSE:LIN) broke out on 5 February at 257.57 and confirmed on 19 February at 250.88. Thus garnering an HeffX-LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a price target at 305/share.

The stock is currently trading at 250.86 with its 52 wk trading range of 146.71 – 274.58

The lower consensus price objective is 289.39. Our price target is 305/share.

The support is Strong at 243.21 and the major overhead resistance is at 251.68. Our Key technical indicators are looking Bullish in here.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, nat gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

The company serves healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals, and water treatment industries.

Linde plc was founded in Y 1879 and is based in Guildford, the UK.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!