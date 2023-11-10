Friday, November 10, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Featured Short Squeeze Alert: Collective Audience, Inc. NASD:CAUD
FeaturedFeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularMust ReadShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocks

Short Squeeze Alert: Collective Audience, Inc. NASD:CAUD

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Collective Audience, Inc. NASD:CAUD has copped a pounding from the naked shorts since debut earlier in the week.

Collective Audience, Inc. has issued 3,762,000 of its common stock to Logiq, Inc. in connection with the business combination. Logiq declared a special dividend distribution of the 3,762,000 shares of Collective Audience common stock to Logiq stockholders. Certain brokerage firms have prematurely or erroneously credited their client’s accounts with the dividend distribution of the Collective Audience shares. Logiq is investigating the matter and plans to pursue corrective measures and remedies.

So those sales are in fact shorts that will need to be covered; this is a buy.

Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq:CAUD), a leading provider of digital consumer acquisition solutions, announced its common stock has commenced trading today on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol – CAUD.

The commencement of trading on Nasdaq follows the completion of the business combination involving DLQ, Inc., a former subsidiary of Logiq, Inc (OTCQX: LGIQ) and with Abri SPAC I, Inc. (previously traded on Nasdaq as ASPA, ASPAW, ASPAU), a special purpose acquisition company, which Abri.

The newly combined company was renamed Collective Audience, Inc. to reflect its innovative performance marketing platform which has been designed to identify, convert and monetize the collective audience of leading brands and publishers.

A short squeeze occurs in the financial markets when there is a rapid increase in the price of a stock or other asset that has been heavily shorted. Short selling is a strategy where investors borrow shares of a stock and sell them with the expectation that the price will fall, allowing them to buy the shares back at a lower price and profit from the difference.

In a short squeeze, the opposite happens. If the price of the heavily shorted asset starts to rise, short sellers may face increasing losses. To limit their losses, short sellers may need to buy back the borrowed shares to cover their positions. However, as more short sellers rush to buy the shares, this increased demand can further drive up the price.

This creates a feedback loop where rising prices force more short sellers to cover their positions, leading to even higher prices. It’s called a “squeeze” because short sellers find themselves squeezed between increasing losses and the pressure to buy back shares at higher prices.

Key elements of a short squeeze:

  1. High Short Interest: A significant portion of the stock’s float (the total number of shares available for trading) is sold short.
  2. Positive Catalysts: Unexpected positive news or events surrounding the stock can trigger a surge in buying interest.
  3. Forced Covering: As the stock price rises, short sellers face increasing losses, and to limit those losses, they buy back shares, contributing to the upward momentum.
  4. Feedback Loop: The buying pressure from short sellers covering their positions fuels further price increases, creating a self-reinforcing cycle.

Short squeezes can lead to sharp and volatile price movements, catching both short sellers and other market participants off guard. Traders and investors closely monitor short interest levels and market dynamics to identify potential short squeeze opportunities or risks.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Investors Orient Towards the East: A Shift in Global Growth Strategies

Dear Jerome Powell STFU $QQQ $SPY

Navigating US-China Economic Relations: Talks Begin Ahead of APEC Summit

China Reforms to Strengthen Economy

China’s Digital Economy Surges $BABA $BIDU $TCEHY

Hong Kong’s Bitcoin ETF and Its Ripple Effect on the Market

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Investors Orient Towards the East: A Shift in Global Growth Strategies
Short Squeeze Alert: Collective Audience, Inc. NASD:CAUD
Dear Jerome Powell STFU $QQQ $SPY

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.