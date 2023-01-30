Home 2023 Shiba Inu Up 60% Despite Bankruptcy Chain Of Events

It comes at no shock that the Crypto market has been on unstable ground recently with bankruptcy after bankruptcy, but that doesn’t mean some Cryptocurrencies are able to flourish in the storm. Shiba Inu is one of those Cryptocurrencies, with its’ trading volume soaring 60%. Shiba entered the market in August 2020, and increased by 48,000,000% in late 2021. In the past 24 hours, $330 million has been traded between buyers and sellers in the market.

Recent updates for what Shiba Inu are doing now. They have entered the Metaverse market, and are releasing Shibarium layer 2 protocol.

