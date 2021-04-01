Seaspiracy Exposes More Green Lies

Seaspiracy a documentary about ocean life, where a filmmaker, Ali Tabrizi, sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers alarming global corruption.

The film features the effects of plastic marine debris and overfishing around the world. It presents a series of facts proving that commercial fisheries are the main driver of marine ecosystem destruction., citing, among other scientific findings, a 2018 study which found that fishing nets make up 46% of the Great Pacific garbage patch.

Seaspiracy rejects the concept of sustainable fishing and criticizes several marine conservation organizations, including the Earth Island Institute and its dolphin safe label and the sustainable seafood certifications of the Marine Stewardship Council, arguing these initiatives are a conspiracy to benefit the fishing industry.

Earth Island Institute and its dolphin safe label are both interviewed and the interviews are a disaster, they openly say Dolphins are Killed, Dolphin Safe is an idea not a reality and that they take payments to provide Dolphin Safe status but monitor nothing, in short by their own admission they are a fraud.

Also not standing the truth test is the Straw and Plastic bag push by Greens, when it is in fact Commercial Fishing that is creating the pollution and devastating the environment. It is clear from the evidence we have been once again lied to by the Green Scientists and so-called experts.

Let’s look a little closer at the Commercial Fishing.

Research, conducted by the University of British Columbia in collaboration with the National Geographic Society and The Pew Charitable Trusts, ranks the top 20 nations that have the greatest impact on ocean ecosystems through catching or consuming marine wildlife.

China’s top ranking results from its enormous population, despite its very low per capita footprint of fish catch and consumption. Japan is high on the list too, a result of its rate of consumption (often by importation) of fish rather than its catch. The “top 20” lists of fish catch and consumption are published in the October issue of National Geographic magazine.

The United States comes in third in both lists, due to its relatively large population and tendency to eat top predator fish such as Atlantic salmon. Peru ranks second in the world in catch though is not in the top 20 fish-consuming countries because Peruvians on the whole eat little seafood.

Much of the world’s catch, especially from the high seas, is being purchased by wealthy nations for their people; poorer countries simply can’t afford to bid for high-value species, the article says. Citizens in poor nations also lose out if their governments enter into fishing or trade agreements with wealthier nations. In these cases, local fish are sold abroad and denied to local citizens — those who arguably have the greatest need to eat them and the greatest right to claim them.

Humanity’s demand for seafood has now driven fishing fleets into every virgin fishing ground in the world, the scientists say. A report by the World Bank and United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization suggests that even if the number of boats, hooks and nets now used were cut by half, the world would still end up catching too many fish to be sustainable for the future, Seaspiracy shows that is not sustainable now.

CountryCaptureAquacultureTotal
 China17,800,00063,700,00081,500,000
 Indonesia6,584,41916,600,00023,200,000
 India5,082,3325,703,00210,800,000
 Vietnam2,785,9403,634,5316,420,471
 United States4,931,017444,3695,375,386
 Russia4,773,413173,8404,947,253
 Japan3,275,2631,067,9944,343,257
 Philippines2,027,9922,200,9144,228,906
 Peru3,811,802100,1873,911,989
 Bangladesh1,674,7702,203,5543,878,324
 Norway2,203,3601,326,2163,529,576
 South Korea1,395,9511,859,2203,255,171
 Myanmar2,072,3901,017,6443,090,034
 Chile1,829,2381,050,1172,879,355
 Thailand1,530,583962,5712,493,154
 Malaysia1,584,371407,8871,992,258
 Mexico1,524,467221,3281,745,795
 Egypt335,6141,370,6601,706,274
 Morocco1,454,1051,1421,455,247
 Brazil705,000581,2301,286,230
 Spain915,137283,8311,198,968
 Ecuador715,495451,0901,166,585
 Iceland1,085,17615,1291,100,305
 Iran695,407398,1291,093,536
 Canada874,727200,7651,075,492
 Nigeria734,731306,7271,041,458
 United Kingdom702,405194,492896,897
 Cambodia629,950172,500802,450
 North Korea209,000554,100763,100
 Argentina755,2263,673758,900
 France561,173166,640727,813
 Denmark670,34436,337706,681
 Pakistan513,156156,430669,586
 Faroe Islands568,43583,300651,735
 South Africa622,0707,994630,064
 Mauritania609,7540609,754
 Turkey335,326250,331585,657
 Sri Lanka521,63730,974552,611
 New Zealand424,791109,016533,807
 Uganda389,244118,051507,295
 Namibia503,878591504,469
 Angola486,490655487,145
 Senegal474,1622,079476,241
 Netherlands370,27462,940433,214
 Tanzania370,96612,547383,514
 Ghana327,45752,480379,937
 Italy198,130157,109355,239
 Papua New Guinea309,2456,200315,445
 Germany271,18541,721312,906
 Venezuela284,17525,998310,173
 Mozambique299,5911,180300,771
 Ireland259,84540,244300,089
 Oman279,606103279,709
 Greenland273,1750273,175
 Australia174,62996,847271,477
 Poland218,11538,300256,415
 Democratic Republic of the Congo237,3723,161240,533
 Cameroon233,1902,315235,505
 Sweden208,78315,747224,530
 Finland192,06514,412206,477
 Sierra Leone202,10075202,175
 Greece76,362123,410199,772
 Portugal186,9509,787196,737
 Kenya171,39115,360186,751
 Colombia86,34496,970183,314
 Laos70,915109,835180,750
 Kiribati172,8223,652176,474
 Madagascar142,33325,998168,331
 Malawi152,8527,646160,498
 Yemen154,4500154,450
 Panama144,4508,808153,258
 Hong Kong142,7754,258147,033
 Tunisia115,06416,165131,229
 Maldives129,1910129,191
 Guinea128,000250128,250
 Seychelles127,1280127,128
 Latvia114,806788115,594
 Zambia83,91830,285114,203
 Lithuania106,9454,393111,338
 Chad110,00094110,094
 Saudi Arabia68,08239,920108,002
 Mali102,4864,194106,680
 Ukraine75,74321,42597,168
 Algeria95,0001,36196,361
 Belize91,43295392,385
 Federated States of Micronesia88,397088,397
 Croatia72,31215,80588,116
 Republic of the Congo86,74817786,925
 Solomon Islands66,44510,58277,027
 Estonia75,93186876,799
 United Arab Emirates73,0001,24174,241
 Ivory Coast67,5004,70172,201
   Nepal21,50049,04370,543
 Nicaragua45,50022,53068,030
 Saint Kitts and Nevis65,734165,735
 Uzbekistan27,26738,05565,322
 Marshall Islands64,795564,800
 Honduras10,60053,10063,700
 El Salvador54,0847,95662,040
 Gambia58,261558,296
 Iraq28,00028,83556,835
 Benin49,8063,08052,886
 Cuba23,57429,18552,759
 Uruguay51,5007051,570
 Suriname47,01310247,115
 Ethiopia45,5009545,595
 Fiji44,66375445,417
 Guatemala19,01126,26845,279
 Vanuatu44,0021644,018
 Kazakhstan41,3351,87843,213
 Guyana42,14233742,478
 Sudan33,0024,50037,502
 Costa Rica14,75022,42137,171
 Curaçao35,534035,534
 South Sudan35,0002035,020
 Niger34,59230034,892
 Togo31,8919831,989
 Gabon31,0004531,045
 Georgia30,07867030,748
 Libya30,0021030,012
 Somalia30,000030,000
 Central African Republic29,00019029,190
 Belgium26,9704427,014
 Rwanda25,01358026,593
 Zimbabwe15,71110,08525,796
 Paraguay17,0008,50025,500
 Romania12,72812,57425,302
 Czech Republic3,50720,95224,459
 Bulgaria8,61415,76224,376
 Burundi21,8051,33023,135
 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines23,077023,077
 Burkina Faso22,07047022,540
 Hungary5,04816,24821,296
 Israel1,75818,91420,672
 Armenia3,75816,38120,139
 Cape Verde19,900019,900
 Mauritius18,0621,02119,083
 Haiti16,5101,22017,730
 Jamaica16,80062017,420
 Dominican Republic14,6402,28516,925
 Comoros16,407016,407
 French Polynesia13,7541,34315,097
 Turkmenistan15,0003015,030
 Bahrain15,000615,006
 Liberia14,7004014,740
 Qatar14,5161014,526
 Brunei13,29294814,240
 Trinidad and Tobago13,0271113,038
 Moldova5016,01112,061
 Belarus68611,19911,885
 São Tomé and Príncipe11,750011,750
 Bahamas11,625811,633
 Bolivia7,0003,00010,000
 Serbia2,0676,8788,945
 Albania7,8869508,836
 Samoa8,801108,811
 Malta2,4206,0738,493
 Cyprus1,5076,6258,132
 Equatorial Guinea8,000158,015
 Tuvalu7,68437,687
 Singapore1,2346,1127,346
 Isle of Man7,04007,040
 Syria4,5003,5007,000
 Guinea-Bissau6,70006,700
 Kuwait5,4931965,689
 New Caledonia3,8151,5875,402
 Lebanon4,2911,0155,306
 Bosnia and Herzegovina3054,5644,869
 Timor-Leste3,2001,5604,760
 Jersey and  Guernsey2,9851,4994,483
 Eritrea4,30004,300
 Slovakia1,8662,1694,035
 Austria3503,4833,833
 Palestine3,3062803,586
  Switzerland1,8511,7333,584
 American Samoa3,047203,067
 Antigua and Barbuda3,000103,010
 Turks and Caicos Islands2,78002,780
 Grenada2,55002,550
 Montenegro1,5959292,524
 Djibouti2,22002,220
 Afghanistan1,0001,2002,200
 Slovenia3111,8442,154
 Saint Lucia2,097322,129
 Kyrgyzstan891,9312,020
 Puerto Rico1,901201,921
 Barbados1,735261,761
 Jordan8738851,758
 Tonga1,69731,700
 Tajikistan1,1004501,550
 Guam1,3911101,501
 Macao1,50001,500
 Azerbaijan6766401,316
 North Macedonia3069861,292
 British Virgin Islands1,20001,200
 Lesotho521,0501,102
 Northern Mariana Islands95042992
 Palau81823841
 Dominica7706776
 US Virgin Islands5518559
 Nauru5300530
 Bermuda4100410
 Sint Maarten2530253
 Eswatini65100165
 Bhutan7150157
 Aruba1420142
 Cayman Islands1250125
 Saint-Martin90090
 Botswana381553
 Mongolia15015
 Monaco101
 Gibraltar101
 Andorra000
 Liechtenstein000
 Luxembourg000
 San Marino000
Total (2018)93,736,944101,084,799199,741,129

The film proposes much needed marine reserves and the elimination of fish consumption.

