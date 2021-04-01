Seaspiracy Exposes More Green Lies

Seaspiracy a documentary about ocean life, where a filmmaker, Ali Tabrizi, sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers alarming global corruption.

The film features the effects of plastic marine debris and overfishing around the world. It presents a series of facts proving that commercial fisheries are the main driver of marine ecosystem destruction., citing, among other scientific findings, a 2018 study which found that fishing nets make up 46% of the Great Pacific garbage patch.

Seaspiracy rejects the concept of sustainable fishing and criticizes several marine conservation organizations, including the Earth Island Institute and its dolphin safe label and the sustainable seafood certifications of the Marine Stewardship Council, arguing these initiatives are a conspiracy to benefit the fishing industry.

Earth Island Institute and its dolphin safe label are both interviewed and the interviews are a disaster, they openly say Dolphins are Killed, Dolphin Safe is an idea not a reality and that they take payments to provide Dolphin Safe status but monitor nothing, in short by their own admission they are a fraud.

Also not standing the truth test is the Straw and Plastic bag push by Greens, when it is in fact Commercial Fishing that is creating the pollution and devastating the environment. It is clear from the evidence we have been once again lied to by the Green Scientists and so-called experts.

Let’s look a little closer at the Commercial Fishing.

Research, conducted by the University of British Columbia in collaboration with the National Geographic Society and The Pew Charitable Trusts, ranks the top 20 nations that have the greatest impact on ocean ecosystems through catching or consuming marine wildlife.

China’s top ranking results from its enormous population, despite its very low per capita footprint of fish catch and consumption. Japan is high on the list too, a result of its rate of consumption (often by importation) of fish rather than its catch. The “top 20” lists of fish catch and consumption are published in the October issue of National Geographic magazine.

The United States comes in third in both lists, due to its relatively large population and tendency to eat top predator fish such as Atlantic salmon. Peru ranks second in the world in catch though is not in the top 20 fish-consuming countries because Peruvians on the whole eat little seafood.

Much of the world’s catch, especially from the high seas, is being purchased by wealthy nations for their people; poorer countries simply can’t afford to bid for high-value species, the article says. Citizens in poor nations also lose out if their governments enter into fishing or trade agreements with wealthier nations. In these cases, local fish are sold abroad and denied to local citizens — those who arguably have the greatest need to eat them and the greatest right to claim them.

Humanity’s demand for seafood has now driven fishing fleets into every virgin fishing ground in the world, the scientists say. A report by the World Bank and United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization suggests that even if the number of boats, hooks and nets now used were cut by half, the world would still end up catching too many fish to be sustainable for the future, Seaspiracy shows that is not sustainable now.

The film proposes much needed marine reserves and the elimination of fish consumption.