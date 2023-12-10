Sunday, December 10, 2023
Santa Claus Rally Expected $BABA $TSLA $NIO $MSFT $QQQ

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Historically, the stock market has performed favorably in the period between mid-December and the New Year. This phenomenon is often referred to as the Santa Claus rally.

Evidence of the Santa Claus Rally:

  • Average Positive Return: Studies have shown that the stock market tends to experience an average positive return of around 1.3% during this period.
  • Frequency of Gains: Data suggests that the period between mid-December and the New Year has seen positive returns in roughly 70% of years.
  • Stronger Performance in Up Years: Interestingly, the Santa Claus rally appears to be more pronounced in years where the market has already experienced strong upward momentum.

Factors Contributing to the Rally:

Several factors may contribute to the Santa Claus rally:

  • Holiday Cheer: Investor sentiment tends to be more positive during the holiday season, leading to increased buying activity.
  • Year-End Portfolio Rebalancing: Institutional investors may rebalance their portfolios towards the end of the year, leading to additional buying pressure on stocks.
  • Window Dressing: Some fund managers may engage in “window dressing” by buying stocks with strong recent performance to improve their portfolios’ appearance for year-end reports.
  • Tax-Loss Harvesting: Investors may sell assets with losses to offset capital gains in order to reduce their tax liabilities, which can create buying opportunities for other investors.

Important Considerations:

  • Short-Term Phenomenon: While the Santa Claus rally is a well-documented phenomenon, it is important to remember that it is a short-term trend and does not guarantee future performance.
  • Market Volatility: Stock markets are inherently volatile, and unforeseen events can impact performance even during the Santa Claus rally period.
  • Individual Stock Performance: The Santa Claus rally may not apply to all stocks, and some sectors or industries may perform better than others during this period.

Conclusion:

While historical data suggests that the stock market tends to perform well between mid-December and the New Year, it is important to remain cautious and invest wisely. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider your individual investment goals and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

