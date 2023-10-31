Tuesday, October 31, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Asia Samsung Electronics’ Q3 Operating Profits Drop Despite New Smartphone Releases
AsiaBusinessFeaturedHeadline NewsMust ReadOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsSouth KoreaStocksUS Stocks

Samsung Electronics’ Q3 Operating Profits Drop Despite New Smartphone Releases

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Samsung Electronics announced a significant decline in its operating profits for the July–September period, down 77.57 percent from the previous year, despite a boost in revenue attributed to new smartphone releases.

The technology giant, renowned for being one of the world’s leading electronic chip manufacturers, disclosed third-quarter operating profits of “2.4 trillion won ($1.7 billion) due to robust sales of flagship mobile models and strong demand for displays.”

These results were largely in line with Samsung’s earlier projection of a 77.9 percent profit decrease. While the third-quarter profit marked a substantial drop from 2022 figures, it significantly exceeded the first quarter’s 640 billion won, the lowest since 2009, and the second quarter’s 670 billion won.

Net profit also saw a year-on-year decline of 37.7 percent to 5.8 trillion won, although this represented a rebound from the 1.7 trillion won recorded in the second quarter.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer and the flagship subsidiary of the Samsung Group, a major conglomerate in Asia, highlighted that “earnings in system semiconductors were impacted by a delay in demand recovery for major applications.”

Additionally, revenue from its Networks Business declined in major overseas markets as mobile operators scaled back their investments.

Despite acknowledging that “macroeconomic uncertainties are likely to persist” in 2024, Samsung expressed optimism about the recovery of memory market conditions. The company noted that “server demand for generative AI-oriented, high-density, and high-end products remained strong,” in contrast to sluggish demand for conventional servers.

Samsung also outlined plans to expand the application of AI, offer tailored hyper-connected experiences via SmartThings, and secure technologies in new areas.

Market analysts noted that Samsung’s earnings results were “better than expected,” with the narrowing of chip losses and strong performances in mobile devices and display divisions cited as contributing factors.

Nevertheless, Samsung faced challenges stemming from the sustained decline in memory chip prices, a situation yet to fully recover in the chipset industry due to weakened consumer demand for tech gadgets amid rising inflation and interest rates.

Looking forward to 2024, Samsung anticipates a potential boost in PC and mobile demand as replacement cycles for products sold during the initial phase of the pandemic may come into play.

In April, Samsung had previously announced a “meaningful” reduction in memory chip production, in line with industry trends, as other key players like SK Hynix and Micron made similar moves.

These financial updates from Samsung follow recent developments in which the United States granted exemptions to Samsung and South Korean rival SK Hynix, allowing them to acquire US-made chip production equipment for their China-based factories. These exemptions were granted as the companies neared the end of one-year waivers from US export restrictions intended to limit China’s access to advanced technology, including chip manufacturing. These restrictions were imposed due to concerns about potential security risks associated with Chinese technology products.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Stocks Surge as Markets Brace for Pivotal Week Ahead

HSBC Loves High Rates

Bletchley Park AI Summit

ALBEMARLE CORP ($ALB) Knightsbridge Outlook (NYSE: ALB)

Fed Set to Hold Rates

German EV Investment in China Growing

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Samsung Electronics’ Q3 Operating Profits Drop Despite New Smartphone Releases
Stocks Surge as Markets Brace for Pivotal Week Ahead
HSBC Loves High Rates

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.