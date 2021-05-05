Ripple, the leading provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions for global payments, today announced two new appointments to its leadership team. Rosa “Rosie” Gumataotao Rios, 43rd Treasurer of the United States, joins the Ripple Board of Directors and Kristina Campbell joins as Chief Financial Officer.

“These two exceptional leaders join Ripple at a pivotal time for the company,” said Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple. “Rosie’s experience in the public and private sectors provides an invaluable perspective to Ripple, especially during this time as the industry works to define crypto’s future. As well, adding Kristina’s extensive knowledge and success building teams and processes at rapidly accelerating businesses was a no-brainer. We are extremely fortunate to have them on the team as we continue our rapid international growth and to champion for regulatory clarity in the U.S.”

Rios brings thirty years of unparalleled experience and expertise in public policy and investment management to Ripple. Her career has focused on economic development, urban revitalization and real estate finance. As the 43rd Treasurer of the United States, she oversaw all currency and coin production activities with almost 4,000 employees and an annual budget of $5 billion and initiated the efforts to place a portrait of a woman on U.S. currency. She also received the Hamilton Award – the U.S. Treasury’s highest honor.

“I’ve dedicated my career to financial inclusion and empowerment, which requires bringing new and innovative solutions to staid processes. Ripple is one of the best examples of how to use cryptocurrency in a substantive and legitimate role to facilitate payments globally,” said Rios. “Blockchain and digital assets will underpin our future global financial systems. Cryptocurrency is the what. Ripple is the how.”

Campbell will drive Ripple’s financial strategy, accelerate growth and deliver value to shareholders as business momentum continues to grow globally. Her strategic vision, combined with a focus on building fantastic teams and operational excellence, has resulted in significant successes for the businesses she’s worked with throughout her career. Previously, she was CFO at PayNearMe, where both the business and team grew substantially under her leadership. Prior to Ripple, she held several roles at GreenDot, a now $2.5B public fintech company, including GM of GoBank.

“Digital asset technology allows us to rethink and improve the systems and infrastructure around how money moves. With this technology, we will make the global financial system accessible to all,” said Campbell. “Ripple is uniquely positioned to improve global payments in ways that have yet to be defined and I’m excited to be a part of that solution.”

As global customer demand and developer interest remain strong, RippleNet saw tremendous traction across all markets. Last quarter, the company announced it agreed to acquire 40% of Tranglo to expand On-Demand Liquidity in Asia Pacific, starting with markets in Southeast Asia. RippleX continues to support an independent developer community building on XRPL and partners with more than 40 companies championing XRP utility.