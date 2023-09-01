Robb Report Thailand Best of the Best is an annual awards program that recognizes the best of the best in luxury and lifestyle in Thailand. The awards are based on a rigorous selection process that takes into account factors such as quality, service, and innovation.

The 2023 Robb Report Thailand Best of the Best winners were announced at a gala dinner in Bangkok on March 8, 2023. The winners represent the cream of the crop in Thailand’s luxury and lifestyle industry, and they offer the best that the country has to offer.

The Robb Report Thailand Best of the Best awards are a testament to the high quality and standards of luxury and lifestyle in Thailand. The winners of these awards offer the best that the country has to offer, and they are sure to provide an unforgettable experience for discerning travelers.

Here are some of the criteria that Robb Report Thailand uses to select the winners of the Best of the Best awards:

Quality: The products and services must be of the highest quality.

Service: The products and services must be delivered with excellent service.

Innovation: The products and services must be innovative and cutting-edge.

Exclusivity: The products and services must be exclusive and not available to everyone.

The Robb Report Thailand Best of the Best awards are a valuable resource for discerning travelers who are looking for the best of the best in luxury and lifestyle in Thailand. The winners of these awards offer an unforgettable experience that is sure to exceed expectations.

For 48 years, Robb Report has served as an indispensable resource for the ultra-affluent, captivating them with its uncommon insight into the best luxury has to offer. Its content covers the full gamut of extravagant living from the most coveted automobiles and haute horology to high-end real estate and exclusive vacation spots.

The Thailand edition puts a regional spin on living the fine life, spotlighting the names, destinations and brands that are making a mark on the rapidly expanding Asian luxury market.

The publication aims to connect the increasingly discerning high-net-worth individuals in the region to everything that is prestigious and privileged.

Remastered in Thailand in 2020 by Matthew Nekvapil, Robb Report Thailand is the leader in ultimate luxury media in Thailand, bar none.

No Surprise that Beauty Gems CEO Suriyon “Nueng” Sriorathaikul was the recipient of the Award in the Jewelry section.

The family-owned Beauty Gems Group is an award-wining gem and jewelry manufacturer that has grown from a small business founded in 1964 to a global firm whose reputation today is second to none. A pioneer in Thailand’s gem and jewelry industry and a member of all major international trade associations, Beauty Gems boasts clients around the globe and a well deserved winner of the Robb Report Award.

The Beauty Gems factories are among the most advanced jewellery manufacturing plants in Asia. From there, products are developed for the world’s best-known brands via state-of-the-art technology, consistently meeting our clients’ exacting requirements and standards. Despite the modernity of the plants, Beauty Gems is still very much in touch with the traditions inherent in crafting fine jewellery. Taking advantage of Thailand’s strong culture of craftsmanship, the company employs highly-skilled artisans who create pieces of intricate beauty and design. The flexibility of its manufacturing setup allows unmatched agility and the ability to cater to the full spectrum of gem and jewellery products ranging from mass market to high end customized pieces.

