Wednesday, November 8, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Green Financing Rivian Outperforms $RIVN
Green FinancingHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocks

Rivian Outperforms $RIVN

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Electric adventure-vehicle manufacturer Rivian (RIVN) has outperformed expectations in its third-quarter results. The company also raised its production forecast for the year while narrowing its full-year loss projection. Following the release of these results, Rivian’s stock experienced a slight uptick in after-hours trading.

For the third quarter, Rivian reported revenue of $1.34 billion, exceeding the estimated $1.31 billion, with an adjusted EPS loss of $1.19, beating the $1.32 expected. This revenue figure represents a significant 19.6% increase from the previous quarter, which stood at $1.12 billion, and a remarkable 150% rise from the $536 million reported a year ago. On an adjusted EBITDA basis, Rivian reported a loss of $942 million, narrower than the expected $1.04 billion loss, and an improvement from the $1.307 billion loss reported a year ago.

From a production perspective, Rivian increased its full-year forecast to 54,000 units, up from 52,000 units. This adjustment comes after an earlier forecast increase from 50,000 units.

In its Q3 shareholder letter, the company stated, “Due to the progress experienced on our production lines, the ramp of our in-house motor line, and the supply chain outlook, we are increasing our 2023 production guidance to 54,000 total units.”

Rivian also reduced its full-year adjusted EBITDA loss to $4.0 billion from $4.2 billion and lowered its 2023 capital expenditure (capex) guidance to $1.1 billion.

Furthermore, Rivian announced that it is no longer obligated to exclusively sell its electric delivery van (EDV) to Amazon, which is a shareholder in Rivian. Nonetheless, the company still intends to produce 100,000 delivery vans for Amazon under a prior agreement.

While Rivian had recently reported delivering 15,564 EV trucks, surpassing Bloomberg’s estimate of 14,973, its shares have declined by 11% since then and 45% over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 has risen by more than 14% during the same period. This drop in Rivian’s stock value is part of a broader trend affecting both EV manufacturers and traditional automakers like GM and Ford, who have experienced challenges in the EV market. Both companies have reported declining or “evolving” EV demand.

Ford recently paused $12 billion worth of investments in its EV projects, citing a lack of demand as the primary reason. Similarly, GM decided to slow down its EV truck expansion, attributing this decision to “evolving EV demand.” Even Tesla faced delays in constructing its new Gigafactory in Mexico, partially due to concerns about global economic conditions related to rising interest rates.

However, Rivian’s focus on lifestyle-oriented trucks for coastal and higher-income buyers may set it apart from these challenges. The company’s Q3 deliveries increased by 23% compared to the previous quarter, despite raising prices after initially selling lower-cost orders. Rivian’s target demographic appears less sensitive to rising prices and interest rates compared to the broader population, potentially positioning the company as an outlier in the EV market.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Hong Kong’s Bitcoin ETF and Its Ripple Effect on the Market

Beijing Stock Exchange: Catalyzing Growth for Innovative SMEs

China’s Global Economic Engagement: Navigating Challenges, Embracing Opportunities

Picasso’s ‘Woman with a Watch’ fetches $139m at Sotheby’s

The Resilient Chinese Economy

China Economy is Set to Grow Fast

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Hong Kong’s Bitcoin ETF and Its Ripple Effect on the Market
Beijing Stock Exchange: Catalyzing Growth for Innovative SMEs
China’s Global Economic Engagement: Navigating Challenges, Embracing Opportunities

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.