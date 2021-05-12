IDX Insights, a research & development firm, announces the launch of a series of risk-managed indices for the crypto-assets space. The IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Index, IDX Risk-Managed Ethereum Index and the IDX Risk-Managed LargeCap Crypto Index are designed to provide dynamic exposure across crypto assets with the ability to go 100% to cash.

With the prospect of unprecedented money printing, increasing geo-political concerns and concerns over inflation investors are increasingly seeking exposure to crypto assets, and specifically, risk-managed exposures to crypto assets that seek to allow upside participation to the asset class with the ability to substantially protect against drawdowns.

Ben McMillan, co-founder and CIO of IDX Insights said “We’ve had a great relationship with S&P Dow Jones Indices over the years and are thrilled to be their first client to use them to calculate our risk-managed crypto indices. Particularly as this asset class gains further adoption, we continue to see increased demand for risk-managed solutions to this space. S&P Dow Jones’ ability to provide real-time calculation of our indices provides a huge leap forward in our ability to deliver products in this space.”

“We are pleased to be working with IDX to launch the first customized crypto indices from S&P Dow Jones Indices,” said Marius Baumann Managing Director and Global Head of Custom Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “We look forward to building out our relationship with them as they continue to bring rules-based managed exposures to the crypto-assets space.”

The IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Index can be found at

https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/custom-indices/idx-insights/idx-risk-managed-bitcoin-index/#overview

The IDX Risk-Managed Ethereum Index can be found at

https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/custom-indices/idx-insights/idx-risk-managed-ethereum-index/#overview

The IDX Risk-Managed Largecap Crytpo Index can be found at

https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/custom-indices/idx-insights/idx-risk-managed-largecap-crypto-index/#overview

