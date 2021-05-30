Record Breaking 2021 Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale



The last lot of Book One offered this evening, group winner Oregon’s Day, was sold for $1 million and became the 25th lot to sell for a seven figure price – a record for any breeding stock sale in the Southern Hemisphere.



The record sale gross was boosted when in the last 45 minutes of today’s auction it was announced a deal was struck with Arrowfield Stud to purchase outstanding racemare Arcadia Queen for the sale topping price of $3.2 million.



“She’s a wonderful mare,” Arrowfield Stud’s Paul Messara said. “One of those foundation style mares that you love to have.”



“It’s a fantastic pedigree and obviously she’s an amazing mare. She will go back to Arrowfield and one of our breeding ventures and we’re delighted to have her.”



“We’ve got Dundeel who is a possibility – but there’s a few others and we might even look outside of our stallion roster.”



“Obviously with a mare like this it is very important to get the right mating for her and produce the best commercial outcome,” Messara added.



Earlier in the day the former outstanding New Zealand based galloper Volpe Veloce was sold for $1.9 million.



Offered as part of the Newgate Consignment, Volpe Veloce was purchased by Sheamus Mills, Longwood Thoroughbred Farm and Peter Morgan earlier in the day.



“We are very, very pleased,” Longwood Thoroughbred Farm’s Michael Christian said moments after the hammer fell. “She’s an absolute queen.”



“It’s an absolute privilege to be able to buy her and we’re able to bring her home to Longwood which is great.”



“We bought Rimraam from the Shadwell draft for $1.5 million on Tuesday night and thought she was the bee’s knees and we really wanted to get this mare – being able to secure her is a great thrill.”



“Like Rimraam she will be on the farm for the next 12 years and hopefully produce some really nice foals and hopefully we can have a lot of fun over that time.”



Due to foal to I Am Invincible in early October, Volpe Veloce will go back to the Yarraman Park Stud based sire again this spring.



Late in the day the outstandingly bred mare Taste of Heaven was purchased by Mitchell Bloodstock for $1.6 million.



A half sister to champion sire Redoute’s Choice, Taste of Heaven is already the dam of the American group winner Heavenly Curlin and was presented in foal to I Am Invincible.



Two other lots from the Newgate Consignment – group performed juveniles Diddles (in foal to Deep Field) and Jedastar (in foal to Zoustar) sold for $1 million to Daandine Stud/Boomer Bloodstock and Torryburn Stud respectively.



As mentioned earlier, group winner Oregon’s Day, a member of the Segenhoe Stud draft, sold for $1 million to become the 25th millionaire of the National Broodmare Sale.



With 611 lots sold in Book One, the sale gross soared 157 per cent on last year’s sale to sit at over $142.4 million and the average price of $233,157 saw an increase of 66 per cent. The clearance rate for the sale currently sits at 87 per cent.



“It was a fantastic day’s selling,” Magic Millions Managing Director Barry Bowditch said. “We had another five million dollar mares today.”



“Newgate had a fantastic day with Volpe Veloce at $1.9 million and two other mares making a million dollars which was a fantastic result for some great supporters of Magic Millions.”



“We are delighted with the sale as a whole. We’ve been holding the best breeding stock sale in the Southern Hemisphere for some years now, but this has taken it to a whole new level.”



Bowditch said the attention now immediately switched to a 600 lot catalogue for the National Yearling Sale where a first class line up of youngsters will be up for sale.



“This for most buyers will be the last opportunity to buy a yearling eligible for the $12.895 million Magic Millions Race Series and we are excited by the opportunities that will present buyers next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.”



To view the results or to make an offer on a passed in lot from the National Broodmare Sale click here.



BOOK 1 SALE STATISTICS

(2020 in brackets)



Lots Catalogued: 823 (628)

Lots Sold: 611 (394)

Lots Passed In: 91 (144)

Lots Withdrawn: 121 (90)

Sale Gross: $142,459,000 ($55,391,000)

Average Price: $233,157 ($140,586)

Top Price: $3,200,000 ($4,200,000)

Median Price: $120,000 ($65,000)

Sold %: 87 (73)



DAY THREE TOP SELLERS



$1,900,000 – Volpe Veloce (Lot 1114)

Vendor: Newgate Consignment (As Agent) / Buyer: Sheamus Mills B’stock/Longwood T’bred Farm/Peter Morgan (Vic)



$1,600,000 – Taste of Heaven (1369)

Yarraman Park Stud (As Agent) / Mitchell B’stock (NSW)



$1,000,000 – Diddles (Lot 1229)

Newgate Consignment (As Agent) / Daandine Stud/Boomer B’stock (Qld)



$1,000,000 – Jedastar (Lot 1331)

Newgate Consignment (As Agent) / Torryburn Stud (NSW)



$1,000,000 – Oregon’s Day (Lot 1375)

Segenhoe Stud (As Agent) / Mitchell B’stock/Segenhoe Stud (NSW)



OVERALL TOP SELLERS



$3,200,000 – Arcadia Queen (Lot 723)

Vendor: Holbrook T’breds (As Agent for Peters Investments) / Buyer: Arrowfield Stud (NSW)



$2,600,000 – Melody Belle (Lot 510)

Blue Sky Premium Consignment (As Agent) / Written Tycoon Syndicate (Vic)



$2,200,000 – Mizzy (Lot 528)

Newgate Consignment (As Agent) / Tom Magnier (NSW)



$2,000,000 – Qafila (Lot 815)

Shadwell Stud Australasia / Dean Hawthorne B’stock (NZ)



$1,900,000 – Volpe Veloce (Lot 1114)

Newgate Consignment (As Agent) / Sheamus Mills B’stock/Longwood T’bred Farm/Peter Morgan (Vic)



$1,900,000 – Bella Vella (Lot 643)

Glenesk T’breds (As Agent) / Rosemont Stud (Vic)



$1,800,000 – Minhaaj (Lot 801)

Shadwell Stud Australasia / Rosemont Stud (Vic)



$1,700,000 – Telaawa (Lot 824)

Shadwell Stud Australasia / Go Bloodstock/Coolmore (NSW)



$1,700,000 – Ektifaa (Lot 831)

Shadwell Stud Australasia / Kia Ora Stud (NSW)



$1,600,000 – Bonham (Lot 707)

Willow Park Stud (As Agent) / Sheamus Mills B’stock (Vic)



$1,600,000 – Taste of Heaven (1369)

Yarraman Park Stud (As Agent) / Mitchell B’stock (NSW)



LEADING BUYERS

(ranked by total spend)



$16,460,000 – Written Tycoon Syndicate – 39 lots

$12,735,000 – Rosemont Stud – 22 lots

$7,195,000 – Suman Hedge B’stock – 14 lots

$5,300,000 – Kia Ora Stud – 6 lots

$4,945,000 – Dean Hawthorne B’stock – 9 lots



LEADING VENDORS

(ranked by gross)



$25,135,000 – Shadwell Stud Australasia – 37 sold

$13,205,000 – Newgate Consignment – 28 sold

$10,457,500 – Yarraman Park Stud – 28 sold

$8,548,000 – Widden Stud – 33 sold

$8,331,000 – Blue Sky Premium Consignment – 40 sold



LEADING VENDORS

(ranked by average – 3 or more sold)



$679,324 – Shadwell Stud Australasia – 37 sold

$471,607 – Newgate Consignment – 28 sold

$405,455 – Glenesk T’breds – 11 sold

$373,482 – Yarraman Park Stud – 28 sold

$308,214 – Attunga Stud – 14 sold