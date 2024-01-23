Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Real Estate Stocks in 2024: Buy or Bust? $PLD $AMT

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Real estate stocks have had a rough start to 2024, trailing behind the stock market as concerns about the Fed’s position on interest rates. Notably, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE), featuring key holdings like Prologis (PLD) and American Tower (AMT), has experienced a decline year-to-date, contrasting sharply with the gain in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and it is starting to look oversold.

Serious Challenges in Commercial Real Estate:

This lackluster performance follows a challenging year for commercial real estate, marked by a drop in property values and record-high office vacancy rates. Investor concerns about prolonged higher interest rates have further clouded the outlook for equities in the real estate sector. There is also the Covid factor; companies learned to manage remote workers more efficiently, saving them the need for space.

Optimistic Outlook Amid Fed Uncertainty:

Despite prevailing headwinds, analysts at Wedbush express optimism about the future of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) once the Federal Reserve‘s path becomes clearer. They argue that macro trends and factors like retail sales performance influence REITs, highlighting the positive impact of a resilient economy, robust wage growth, and a highly-employed US population on real estate demand.

Wedbush analysts Richard Anderson and Jay Kornreich note, “Once clear evidence of a range-bound Treasury yield is achieved, we expect REIT shares to go on a tear.” This perspective suggests that REITs might experience a resurgence once uncertainties surrounding interest rates are resolved.

Wedbush’s optimism finds resonance among other analysts, including Nick Thillman, a senior equity research analyst at Baird. Thillman anticipates a more favorable growth outlook for real estate stocks in the second half of 2024 and into 2025, emphasizing improved visibility on the rate environment and a digestion of supply. The constrained borrowing environment over the past 18 months has limited new supply, contributing to a positive outlook.

Looking Ahead:

As borrowing conditions potentially ease and supply constraints loosen, Thillman foresees a more promising growth trajectory for real estate stocks in the latter half of 2024 and beyond. The consensus among analysts suggests that, while short-term challenges persist, the second half of the year may offer a more favorable landscape for real estate stocks.

Table of Mentioned Stocks:

StockTicker
Real Estate SPDR FundXLRE
PrologisPLD
American TowerAMT

Knightsbridge’s Perspective:

Notably, Knightsbridge is optimistic about a rebound in property prices once the Federal Reserve makes a move on interest rates. Traditionally, the period around elections is marked by caution, but post-election, there is an expectation of more fuel for the real estate rally.

The ongoing debate about whether real estate stocks are a buy or a bust in 2024 underscores the uncertainties tied to interest rates. Analysts, especially at Wedbush, remain upbeat about the long-term prospects of REITs, anticipating a resurgence post a clear direction from the Federal Reserve. Investors are advised to closely monitor economic indicators and Fed decisions to navigate the future trajectory of real estate stocks in the months ahead.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

