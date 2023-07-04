Real Estate Leaders List on Leading Exchange

Knightsbridge Brokerage, a leading global exchange for alternative investments, today announced the listing of REES Homes, Bellatrix For Real Estate Development and Arthur McKenzie Group. All three companies are leaders in the real estate sector and their listing on Knightsbridge Brokerage will provide investors with access to these growing markets.

Bellatrix For Real Estate Development

A UAE-based company that develops, owns, and operates real estate projects.

The company has a portfolio of projects that generate over 1 gigawatt of electricity.

Bellatrix For Real Estate Development actively utilizes innovative technologies to develop sustainable and cost-effective real estate projects.

REES Homes

REES Homes is a UAE-based real estate company that is tokenizing its asset, which consists of 25 pent-suite 6BR villas accompanied by stellar amenities at Paradise Hills project.

Paradise Hills, an ultra-modern gated community at Dubai Lagoons, a true paradise on earth located right within the heart of Dubai and offering a uniquely luxurious experience.

The offering is a security token (REES) backed by the asset where every token represents one share from Arthur Mackenzy Ltd. at a price of 100 USD per REES token.

REES Homes offers a number of benefits to investors, including high solid ROI, process automation, affordable investment, easier equity release, and a lower barrier to entry.

Arthur McKenzie Group

A UK-based real estate company that specializes in the sales and rentals of properties across various countries, including the USA, Spain, Turkey, and the UAE.

The company carefully identifies promising real estate developments in these areas and provides guidance and support to potential buyers, helping them to make wise financial and lifestyle investments.

Arthur McKenzie Group has a team of dedicated professionals with a wealth of experience in the real estate market. The team is committed to providing personalized services that meet the unique needs of each client.

The company has a proven track record of success, having sold over 30 million square feet of real estate to date.

Arthur McKenzie Group was established in the UAE during a period of economic uncertainty in the region. The company’s success is a testament to its strong business acumen and commitment to providing excellent customer service.

Collaborating to Accelerate the Growth of the Real Estate Sector

The listing of Bellatrix For Real Estate Development, Arthur McKenzie Group, and REES Homes on Knightsbridge Brokerage is a significant development for the real estate sector. These three companies are leaders in their respective fields, and their collaboration will help to accelerate the growth of the real estate sector around the world.

Bellatrix For Real Estate Development has a proven track record of developing and operating successful real estate projects. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of projects, from residential and commercial properties to hotels and resorts. Bellatrix For Real Estate Development uses innovative technologies to develop sustainable and cost-effective real estate solutions.

Arthur McKenzie Group has a wealth of experience in the real estate market. The company has a team of dedicated professionals with a proven track record of success in buying, selling, and renting properties. Arthur McKenzie Group is also committed to providing personalized services that meet the unique needs of each client.

REES Homes is a UAE-based real estate company that is tokenizing two of its assets: Bellatrix and Paradise Hills. Arthur Mackenzy Ltd. offers a security token (REES) backed by its assets, where each token represents one share, priced at 100 USD per REES token. REES Homes offers a number of benefits to investors, including high solid ROI, process automation, affordable investment, easier equity release, and a lower barrier to entry.

The listing of Bellatrix For Real Estate Development, Arthur McKenzie Group, and REES Homes on Knightsbridge Brokerage will provide investors with access to three leading companies in the real estate sector. Investors can conveniently and efficiently invest in these companies, well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for real estate, by listing them on Knightsbridge Brokerage.

Benefits of Listing on Knightsbridge Brokerage

A global reach : Knightsbridge Brokerage has a global reach, with offices in over 20 countries. This means that investors from all over the world can access the Bellatrix For Real Estate Development and Arthur McKenzie Group shares.

Liquidity: Knightsbridge Brokerage offers a liquid trading platform, which means that investors can easily buy and sell shares. This is important for investors who want to be able to exit their positions quickly if necessary.

Transparency: Knightsbridge Brokerage is a transparent exchange, which means that investors have access to real-time pricing and trading data. This allows investors to make informed investment decisions.

Regulatory compliance: Knightsbridge Brokerage is a regulated exchange, which means that it meets the highest standards of financial regulation. This gives investors peace of mind knowing that their investments are safe and secure.

