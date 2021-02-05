Putting COVID-19 in the ‘Rearview Mirror’

#COVID19

New research studying the link between environmental temperatures and incidence, mortality and recovery of COVID-19 patients indicates that the virus may be seasonal, similar to other respiratory viruses such as influenza.

The scientist say: “Other biological factors can also be relevant. Low-temperature seasons are often associated with vitamin D deficiency because of seasonal reductions in exposure to ultra-violet (UV) radiation. Low levels of vitamin D have been shown to impair the body’s antimicrobial peptide system, which is responsible for regulating the immune response.”

Additionally, the authors said, “Seasonal changes in length of day can interfere with an individual’s circadian rhythm, which is regulated by the release of the hormone melatonin. This interference can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of infection.”

Their paper is titled: “Temperature and Latitude Correlate with SARS-CoV-2 Epidemiological Variables but not with Genomic Change Worldwide” you can read the abstract here.

Since it is clear that COVID-19 is over the Fear Mongers are back at it broadcasting the following:

Scientists have cooked up more virulent and lethal versions of SARS-CoV-2

By serial passaging live SARS-CoV-2 in plasma obtained from a recovered COVID-19 patient that had high amounts of neutralizing antibodies in it, the virus ended up mutating to evade the antibodies

The SARS-CoV-2 variant they created bypasses acquired immunity or negates the immunity you normally would have after recovering from the infection. As such, it could be extremely lethal

Since the virus can mutate to evade neutralizing antibodies, it could potentially mutate under the “selective pressure” of vaccination as well

The 2 Key figures during the COVID-19 ‘casedemic‘ have been Dr. Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak, both of whom have much to gain by misleading the public and the world about SARS-CoV-2’s origin, as they may both have been involved in its creation.

Stay tuned, and do not be afraid.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively