President Trump’s (45) Allies to Export Arizona’s Election Audit to Georgia

In a bid to bolster former President Trump’s (45) claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, his GOP allies now seek Arizona-style audits in other swing states -including Georgia, where the President’s claims have set off an intraparty battleground.

Wednesday, a day after President Trump said in a statement that Georgia should follow Arizona’s lead, former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Trump supporter who is challenging incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp in next yr’s GOP primary, proposed an audit.

“Georgians still have questions about irregularities found in the 2020 election and they deserve answers,” Mr. Jones said in a statement. “We must get to the bottom of all of this and other irregularities to restore trust in our election process. If Mr. Kemp refuses to demand an audit, then I will when I am elected to replace him.”

Governor Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have been under fire for months from President Trump and his supporters for refusing to lend credence about widespread fraud in the election.

Mr. Jones’ push for an audit made waves in Georgia Wednesday drawing attention from pro-Trump conservative media outlets.

The Arizona audit commissioned by the Republican-led state Senate and overseen by a Florida-based company called Cyber Ninjas is behind schedule. And it has been hampered by technical difficulties and pressure from the Biden administration’s DOJ to scuttle it.

Despite the problems with the audit, President Trump and his Republican supporters are eager for a success and urge other states to follow suit.

In a statement Tuesday, President Trump said “Georgia should be the next state legislature to launch its own audit, following Arizona’s lead.”

