Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

“Aristocrat dividend stocks are the core of conservative investor portfolios“– Paul Ebeling

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has delivered 204% compound stock market return over the past 5 yrs.

This chipmaker boasts 17 yrs running of growing dividends. Texas Instruments first declared a dividend in April 1962.

Dividend yield: Texas Instruments stock bears a $4.08 annual dividend, yielding 2.1%.

5 yr return: TXN stock delivered a 204% compound stock market return over the past five years (not including reinvested dividends), vs. 104% for the S&P 500, as tracked by SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

Dividend growth rate: 23%, measured over the past 5 yrs.

Dividend stability factor: 3, on a scale from Zero (most stable) to 99 (most volatile), measured over the past 5 yrs.

Dividend payout ratio: 60%.

Earnings stability factor: 6, on a scale from Zero (most stable) to 99 (least stable). Over the past 3yrs. Texas Instruments grew EPS 4% annually.

