Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

By Paul Ebeling

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$TXN

Aristocrat dividend stocks are the core of conservative investor portfolios“– Paul Ebeling

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has delivered 204% compound stock market return over the past 5 yrs.

This chipmaker boasts 17 yrs running of growing dividends. Texas Instruments first declared a dividend in April 1962.

Dividend yield: Texas Instruments stock bears a $4.08 annual dividend, yielding 2.1%.

5 yr return: TXN stock delivered a 204% compound stock market return over the past five years (not including reinvested dividends), vs. 104% for the S&P 500, as tracked by SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

Dividend growth rate: 23%, measured over the past 5 yrs.

Dividend stability factor: 3, on a scale from Zero (most stable) to 99 (most volatile), measured over the past 5 yrs.

Dividend payout ratio: 60%.

Earnings stability factor: 6, on a scale from Zero (most stable) to 99 (least stable). Over the past 3yrs. Texas Instruments grew EPS 4% annually.

Have a positive weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

