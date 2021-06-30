Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#portfolio#investors#conservative

$FDX

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides transportation, e-Commerce and business services worldwide.

The company’s FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery and freight transportation services, as well as time-critical transportation services and cross-border e-Commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Its FedEx Ground segment provides day-certain delivery services to businesses and residences.

The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services.

The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection and back-office function services.

The company’s Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage and global ocean and air freight forwarding services.

FDX also offers an array of document and business services and retail access to its customers for its package transportation businesses.

The BofA Securities price target is at 372, while the consensus target is at 345.63 Vs our 1 yr target is at 400/share

FedEx is trading premarket Wednesday in NY at 296.52.

Have a positive day, Keep the Faith!