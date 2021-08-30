Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$BUD

Anheuser Busch sells the most beer in the world, and it is a great idea for long-term growth investors. Anheuser Busch Inbev S.A./N.V. (NYSE:BUD) engages in the production, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe and Michelob Ultra.

Other brands include Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin and Skol.

The stock was hit hard in July after a so-so Q-2 earnings report. Given the strong brand strength, with Bud light leading the way, this stock has rebounded from pullbacks comparable to the 1 in place now, and the risk-reward at the current trading level is outstanding.

Stockholders receive a 0.73% dividend. Jefferies has a 89 price target on the shares, and the consensus target is 78.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev is trading premarket Monday at 61.11/share. Our 1yr target is 100.08/share. We are Bullish long-term.

Have a properous week, Keep the Faith!