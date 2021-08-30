22.4 C
New York
Monday, August 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeHeffx Insights
Heffx InsightsInvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

By Paul Ebeling

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$BUD

Anheuser Busch sells the most beer in the world, and it is a great idea for long-term growth investors. Anheuser Busch Inbev S.A./N.V. (NYSE:BUD) engages in the production, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe and Michelob Ultra.

Other brands include Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin and Skol.

The stock was hit hard in July after a so-so Q-2 earnings report. Given the strong brand strength, with Bud light leading the way, this stock has rebounded from pullbacks comparable to the 1 in place now, and the risk-reward at the current trading level is outstanding.

Stockholders receive a 0.73% dividend. Jefferies has a 89 price target on the shares, and the consensus target is 78.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev is trading premarket Monday at 61.11/share. Our 1yr target is 100.08/share. We are Bullish long-term.

Have a properous week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleSitting on a Cash Pile 16.0? Meme on the Move
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com