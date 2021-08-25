Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$NYCB

New York Community Bancorp pays a huge dividend and is an attractive idea for investors also looking to own financials now.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank, which provides banking products and services in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida and Arizona.

The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development and construction loans; 1-to-4 family loans; and consumer loans.

NYCB also offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and midsize businesses, and professional associations through a network of 237 community bank branches and 340 ATM locations.

Shareholders receive a 5.44% dividend. The LTN price target for New York Community Bancorp stock is at 17 compares with a 15.07 consensus target and Wednesday’s closing print of 12.51.

