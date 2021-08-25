32.9 C
New York
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
spot_img
HomeHeffx Insights
Heffx InsightsInvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

By Paul Ebeling

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$NYCB

New York Community Bancorp pays a huge dividend and is an attractive idea for investors also looking to own financials now.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank, which provides banking products and services in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida and Arizona.

The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development and construction loans; 1-to-4 family loans; and consumer loans.

NYCB also offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and midsize businesses, and professional associations through a network of 237 community bank branches and 340 ATM locations.

Shareholders receive a 5.44% dividend. The LTN price target for New York Community Bancorp stock is at 17 compares with a 15.07 consensus target and Wednesday’s closing print of 12.51.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleSitting on a Cash Pile 16.0? Home Building Materials in Demand
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com