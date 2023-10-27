Friday, October 27, 2023
PornHub and OnlyFans a Dark Future for the Next Generation

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
The impact of platforms like Pornhub and OnlyFans on children and adolescents is a topic of concern for many parents, educators, and policymakers. While some may argue that these platforms have certain societal benefits, such as providing a space for adults to express themselves and earn income, there are legitimate concerns about their accessibility and the potential for harm to young people. Here are some of the key concerns:

  1. Age Verification: One of the main concerns is that these platforms may not have robust age verification measures in place, allowing minors to access explicit content easily. This can expose children to material that is not age-appropriate.
  2. Influence on Perceptions: The ready availability of explicit content can influence young people’s perceptions of relationships, body image, and sexual behavior. There is concern that it can lead to unrealistic expectations and potentially unhealthy attitudes toward sex.
  3. Privacy and Exploitation: There are instances of minors becoming involved in inappropriate or exploitative situations related to explicit content, either as consumers or creators. Privacy concerns also exist as content may be shared without consent.
  4. Online Safety: Engagement with these platforms can expose children to online harassment, predatory behavior, or cyberbullying.
  5. Regulation and Parental Control: The relatively lax regulation of these platforms can make it challenging for parents to control their children’s exposure to explicit content. This requires parents to take proactive steps to protect their children online.

To address these concerns, various stakeholders, including government bodies, internet platforms, and parents, are working to improve online safety and age verification measures. It’s crucial for parents and guardians to have open and age-appropriate conversations with their children about internet safety, consent, and responsible online behavior. Additionally, using parental control software and monitoring online activity can help protect children from exposure to inappropriate content.

The question of whether platforms like Pornhub and OnlyFans should be banned is a complex and highly debated topic. Advocates for banning such platforms often argue for reasons related to morality, concerns about exploitation, and the potential impact on society, particularly children. On the other hand, opponents argue for freedom of expression, personal choice, and the need for harm reduction measures. Here are some key arguments on both sides:

Arguments for Banning:

  1. Protection of Minors: Banning adult content platforms can help protect children and minors from exposure to explicit material, which can have lasting effects on their development and attitudes.
  2. Exploitation and Non-consensual Content: Some argue that these platforms may host non-consensual or exploitative content, and banning them would reduce the potential for harm.
  3. Promotion of Harmful Stereotypes: Critics contend that adult content can perpetuate harmful stereotypes and contribute to unhealthy attitudes and behaviors, particularly concerning sex and relationships.
  4. Public Morality: Arguments are made that such content goes against societal values and morals, and its presence should be minimized or eliminated.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

