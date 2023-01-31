Polygon Up 50% This January

It seems 2023 is looking up for Crypto, with Polygon’s MATIC up 50% this January, Bitcoin up 44%, and Etheruem up 38%. Investors should be regaining their faith once again in Crypto. This reinforces the topic of social media and the markets, many influencers talk about the downfall of Crypto because a token takes a dip, but that is the cycle of anything with price volatility, the ups are downs are a part of trading and investing, especially in the Crypto market.

Polygon MATIC holds 10th place for market capitalization in Crypto, with its valuation at $10.6 billion.

What is Polygon:

Polygon is a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever sacrificing on security. – Polygon Technology.