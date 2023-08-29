Peter Do: The Newest Rising Star in Fashion

Peter Do is a Vietnamese-American fashion designer who has quickly made a name for himself in the industry. His eponymous label, which he founded in 2018, is known for its minimalist, elegant designs that are made with high-quality materials. Do’s work has been praised by critics and fashion insiders alike, and he has been named one of the most promising young designers to watch.

Do was born in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, and immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of 14. He studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, and after graduating, he worked as an intern at several high-profile fashion houses, including Celine and Derek Lam. In 2018, he launched his own label with a collection of minimalist dresses, skirts, and tops.

Do’s designs are characterized by their clean lines and precise tailoring. He often uses luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and leather, and his pieces are often finished with delicate details like hand-stitching and embroidery. Do’s work is often inspired by his Vietnamese heritage, and he has incorporated traditional Vietnamese elements into his designs, such as the ao dai, a traditional Vietnamese dress.

Do’s designs have been worn by celebrities such as Zendaya, Solange, and Rihanna. He has also been featured in fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle. In 2020, he was named one of the co-winners of the LVMH Prize, a prestigious fashion award that recognizes emerging designers.

Do is a rising star in the fashion industry, and his work is sure to continue to be celebrated in the years to come. He is a talented designer with a unique vision, and he is committed to creating high-quality, sustainable clothing.

Here are some of Peter Do’s notable achievements:

Co-winner of the LVMH Prize in 2020

Named one of the most promising young designers to watch by The New York Times in 2021

Featured in fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle

His designs have been worn by celebrities such as Zendaya, Solange, and Rihanna

Peter Do is a fashion designer to watch. His work is elegant, minimalist, and made with high-quality materials. He is sure to continue to be a rising star in the industry.

