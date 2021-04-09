People are Protesting Lockdowns All Around the World

#lockdowns #protests #coronavirus

“This All Ends When We Say NO!”

There is increasing civil unrest in many countries after a yr of experiencing the crippling side effects of government public health policies that have restricted autonomy and freedom of assembly

Since the beginning of Y 2021, demonstrations calling for an end to VirusCasedemic lockdowns and voluntary vaccination have spanned the globe from Canada to the Netherlands and Lebanon.

Italy, one of the hardest-hit EU countries this Spring, has been the scene of violent protests for more than a wk as the government brought in new measures including closing cinemas and theatres and ordering bars and restaurants to shut at 6:00p

There have been skirmishes between police and protesters in Florence and other Italian cities, including Rome, Naples, Turin and Bologna, with clashes between riot officers firing teargas and demonstrators hurling Molotov cocktails, bottles and rocks and overturning bins.

February and March 2021 saw anti-lockdown protests in Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Bulgaria, Serbia, Poland and other countries.

On 13 February 2021, health officials in Victoria, Australia put into effect a hard “circuit breaker” 5-day lockdown and told citizens “you cannot leave your home unless you are doing it for one of four reasons: shopping for necessary goods and services; care and caregiving; exercise; and essential work.”

Protests across Melbourne against the new restrictions resulted in several arrests. The protesters urged Australians to “make your voices heard” because, they said, the people cannot endure another lockdown. One demonstrator held a sign that said, “This All Ends When We Say NO!”

On 20 March 2021, 10,000 British citizens holding banners with slogans like “Stop Destroying our Kids Lives” and “Fake Pandemic” marched in London against COVID pandemic rules that prohibit groups to gather together and engage in public protests for any reason. A number of demonstrators were arrested for violating pandemic restrictions on public protests.

According to AP/AFP, the march took place after “more than 60 lawmakers signed a letter demanding that the government change the law and allow protests to take place even when pandemic restrictions bar other types of gatherings.” The letter was coordinated by Liberty and Big Brother Watch, two civil rights groups. There also were demonstrations in Newcastle and Manchester.

According to Britain’s Daily Mail, hundreds of protesters in Manchester marched to police headquarters, characterizing the COVID lockdown as a “crime against humanity,” while 1 of the groups marching through the center of London, Jam For Freedom, emphasized the need to avoid violence, reportedly instructing its members to: ‘Stay tight, stay aware, stay peaceful and polite.“

On the same weekend in France, thousands of protesters gathered in Marseille and Paris to oppose new COVID lockdown orders announced by the government. Many Parisians ignored the order and gathered outdoors in parks and promenades to enjoy the warm spring weekend, while more than 6,500 gathered in Marseille to attend a rule-breaking street carnival.

Under the new restrictions in France, people are not required to spend most of the day confined at home, but “non-essential” shops are closed and people’s movements are confined to a six-mile radius from their home residence.

