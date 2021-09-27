People are Asking: Should I Own Some Crypto?

#crypto #bitcoin #GBITS #Ether

$BTCUSD $ETHUSD $GBITS

So the Big Q is this: Should you have some exposure to crypto in your investment portfolio, if so, what kind and how much?

The Big A: Yes

That question comes from this fact: It is possible that the only thing riskier than owning crypto, is not owning crypto. Meaning that 50 yrs from now, your grandchildren might shake their heads in disgust for you not buying Bitcoin, Ether, and GBITS.

People at many levels including Heads of State are investing in it, setting up endeavors or commenting on it.

But, the total value of all Bitcoins right now just $605-B, or about 50% of a single FAAN/MG. That equals only about 1.7% of the world’s supply of money and about 5.3% of the world’s gold supply.

In fact all crypto coins combined now account for less than 5% of the world’s money supply. Imagine the hype if crypto gets to be equal to 25% or 50% of what they call fiat (paper) currency. Crypto has room to grow.

Last week JPMorgan became the 1st major bank to give its customers access to crypto funds.

“I have thought about money for quite a while,” says Elon Musk. “I especially think about money as an information system. It makes sense to support something that improves the quality of information with which we conduct the economy. Bitcoin is a candidate for that.”

“My hope for crypto in general is that it can improve the efficiency of the information that we call money. So if the core efficiency of money is improved and money has less error, error as in any kind of government interference or fraud. This will lead to a better standard of living and more power to the individual, which I very much agree with.”

Now, more investors want get their feet wet.

A new survey by Goldman Sachs “found that nearly half the family offices it does business with want to add digital currencies to their stable of investments.”

Billionaire Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy, who’s been critical of crypto previously, now declares that “Even I myself have put a little bit of money into crypto, because even though chances are, I think, that this is not going to be a viable market, I think that there’s a small chance that this will be a dominant currency, so you have to play the odds.”

Crypto has already minted a new crop of billionaires and centimillionaires.

So if you decide to buy this is this the Bottom Line: There is a parallel universe to explore here, learn and make up your own mind. Just know that crypto will change the world of money and finance as we know it.

