Tuesday, January 16, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Economy Paris Fashion Week: American Celebrities, Not French Fashion
EconomyEducationFashionFeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridgeKnightsbridge InsightsLifestyleLuxuryOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStrategy

Paris Fashion Week: American Celebrities, Not French Fashion

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

While the echoes of Milan Fashion Week still linger, Parisian streets pulsate with anticipation for its louder, brasher cousin. The luxury juggernaut that is LVMH takes center stage, with Pharrell Williams, hip-hop icon and newly minted LV Men’s creative director, hinting at a cowboy-themed extravaganza.

Amidst the glitz and glamour, a stark reality lurks. The booming luxury sector, despite its 20 billion-euro crown, carries the taint of commercialism. No doubt, its allure remains tarnished as fashions new superstars like Pharrel and LeBron James as ambassadors, fueling a whirlwind of nonsense fashion-music-sports cross-pollination.

Williams’ debut last summer, shutting down the historic Pont Neuf bridge, ruffled Parisian feathers not only with a disregard for the history of the city and fashion itself, but it undeniably showcased the brand’s step down in to a product for the masses. Now, amidst American fairground rides and harmonica-laden invitations, his second act promises to explore the dusty plains of the American West and nothing French.

But LVMH is far from the lone ranger in this abandonment of fashion in the cut-throat race for profits. Givenchy’s recent split with Matthew Williams is just one ripple in the ever-churning designer carousel. Gucci, Chloe, and Alexander McQueen all waltzed with new creative leads last year, highlighting the industry’s relentless pursuit of fresh Middle Class narratives.

This week’s Parisian odyssey sees 42 runway shows and 32 presentations, each vying for a slice of the spotlight. Balmain, a veteran returning to menswear after a hiatus, adds another layer to the already worn tapestry.

From Paris, the fashion traveling circus embarks on a whirlwind tour, entertaining the masses in Miami, Copenhagen, New York, London, and eventually returning to Milan and Paris for the womenswear rodeo in February. The pace is frenetic, the stakes are high, and the spotlight unforgiving, the commercialization palpable as the major brands shake off the luxury tag and become trashy American department stores.

Amidst the celebrity endorsements and Hollywood drama, one wonders: is Paris Fashion Week now a testament to American culture or merely another stage for the Celebrities? Perhaps, dear reader, it’s a captivating train wreck, a whirlwind of obscenities’ where fashion is the victim and fame reigns supreme, leaving in their dystopian debris an overwhelming sense of sadness and the memory of an industry that was once art in its own form.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

BYD Launch BYD EXPLORER NO.1 $BYD

Goldman Sachs Outperforms $GS

8 Chinese Key Rates Unveiled Tomorrow

Climate Cult Facing Resistance in EU

The WEF useless annual meeting in Davos

Unlocking Trading Success: The Benefits of Metastock

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Paris Fashion Week: American Celebrities, Not French Fashion
BYD Launch BYD EXPLORER NO.1 $BYD
Goldman Sachs Outperforms $GS

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.