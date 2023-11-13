Palantir Technologies $PLTR: Bulls, Bears, and the AI Surge

As the stock market swirls with debates between the bulls and bears over Palantir Technologies (PLTR), the narrative unfolds with elements of improved profitability, decelerating revenue growth, and the omnipresent buzz surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

Bulls vs. Bears: A Tug of War

Bulls make their case, highlighting the strides in profitability that have propelled PLTR stock to a 52-week intraday high on August 1. The AI stock rally played its part, pushing Palantir’s shares to new heights. However, the bears stepped in, leading to a pullback from the zenith. Yet, amidst the volatility in the Nasdaq, Palantir stock has showcased resilience, recording a remarkable 188% advance in 2023.

AI Buzz and Beyond: Palantir’s Diverse Landscape

Palantir’s foray into the AI realm is a pivotal narrative for both bulls and bears. The company’s potential win of a $595 million contract from the United Kingdom’s National Health System adds a layer of intrigue. Having previously played a role during the coronavirus emergency, Palantir is now positioned as the front-runner for this substantial contract, viewed optimistically by analysts.

AI Software as a Growth Driver

The bullish outlook gains momentum as PLTR stock enthusiasts underscore the role of artificial intelligence software as a potent growth driver. Palantir’s strategic focus on government clients for intelligence gathering, counterterrorism, and military applications has been a cornerstone of its success. The expansion into sectors like healthcare, energy, and manufacturing further fuels optimism.

The “Artificial Intelligence Platform” Unveiled

Palantir’s announcement of the “Artificial Intelligence Platform” earlier this year marks a significant milestone. With 150 users reported as of mid-September, reflecting a 50% increase within a month, the platform’s potential as a growth catalyst cannot be overlooked. However, analysts keenly await Palantir’s progress in translating AI initiatives into new revenue streams.

Fundamentals, Governance, and Market Dynamics

Addressing the fundamentals, Palantir has initiated a $1 billion buyback for PLTR stock, albeit with no shares repurchased in the September quarter. Trading below its all-time intraday high set in January 2021, PLTR stock faces both opportunities and challenges. The governance structure, giving long-term control to key figures like CEO Alex Karp and co-founder Peter Thiel, adds an intriguing dimension.

Government Dominance and Revenue Growth Concerns

Palantir’s revenue dynamics, particularly its reliance on government agencies for nearly 60% of revenue, raise concerns about decelerating growth. The growth rate slowed to 24% in 2022, a notable drop from 40% in 2021 and 47% in 2020. However, Q3 2023 earnings indicate a positive trajectory, with revenue reaching $558 million and beating estimates.

Strategic Partnerships and Contract Renewals

Palantir’s strategic moves, including the acquisition of a joint venture in Japan and an expanded cloud computing partnership with Microsoft, signify its global ambitions. The cloud computing partnership with IBM aims to accelerate corporate adoption of AI software.

Technical Analysis and Future Prospects

Palantir’s technical analysis reveals a robust standing, with a Relative Strength Rating of 99 and a Composite Rating of 99, showcasing its strength among growth stocks. However, challenges loom, including upcoming renewals of large U.S. government contracts, especially in the highly competitive landscape of data analytics alternatives.

Conclusion: Navigating the Palantir Landscape

In the tapestry of Palantir’s journey, investors grapple with contrasting narratives. The AI surge, revenue concerns, strategic partnerships, and technical indicators collectively shape the tale of PLTR stock. As Palantir continues to evolve in the dynamic tech landscape, PLTR is a long-term buy.

Shayne Heffernan