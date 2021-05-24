Overseas Box Office: ‘F9’ Speeds to $162.4-M Start

#Overseas #BoxOffice #F9

The latest Fast & Furious action film ‘F9’ took in $135.6-M in China alone will likely ignite a global box office recovery as the Summer season commences and the virus chaos ends.

Universal’s high-octane action pic F9 has started its engines at the box office with a huge $162.4-M from 8 foreign markets.

“It shows us that audiences are willing to come back when the right movie is available,” said Universal’s president of international distribution.

F9 opted for a staggered rollout across the globe to allow for theaters to regain their footing in other markets. It debuts in the US where cinemas continue to open and grapple with capacity restrictions on 25 June.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) contributed-$14-M, which is the company’s 2nd biggest May opening ever. It is Universal’s 3rd biggest Imax international opening weekend ever behind Jurassic World and F8.

In North America, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ Saw franchise entry Spiral led a subdued weekend, earning $4.6-Mfor a 10-day domestic take of $15.8-M and global total North of $22.5-M. The spinoff, inspired by an idea from star Chris Rock, has helped the series cross the $1-M mark globally.

The domestic box office is expected to pick up over Memorial Day weekend with tentpoles Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II.

Have a healthy week, have some fun, the chaos is ending Keep the Faith!