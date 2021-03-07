OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that the Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: OBTC) has begun trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. Launched by Osprey Funds, LLC, OBTC is the lowest-priced publicly traded bitcoin fund in the world.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“By being traded on the OTCQX Market, OBTC is now accessible to more investors on more trading platforms,” said Greg King, CEO of Osprey Funds. “Thank you to OTC Markets Group for their continued partnership and diligence.”

JWTT Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Osprey Funds, LLC

Osprey Funds, LLC (Osprey) offers common sense solutions to digital asset investing. Based in Tarrytown, New York, Osprey is dedicated to building better investment products that offer secure, transparent, and cost-effective access to digital assets. The Osprey Bitcoin Trust, OBTC, is the lowest-cost publicly traded bitcoin-focused investment product in the world. Learn more by visiting https://ospreyfunds.io/.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.