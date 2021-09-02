North America the New Hub for Bitcoin Mining

#America #bitcoin #mining

$BTCUSD

The US in now the new hub of the bitcoin mining market. It is the 2nd-biggest mining destination on Earth, accounting for nearly 17% of all the world’s bitcoin miners as of April 2021. That is a 151% increase from September 2020

Bitcoin hit $1-T market cap this yr. This has inspired some bitcoin operations to expand. The ban on mining in China has caused a mass exodus, and some mining operations are moving their facilities to the United States.

Let’s a look inside the largest bitcoin mine in North America.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

#America, #bitcoin, #mining,