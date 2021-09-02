16.2 C
North America the New Hub for Bitcoin Mining

By Paul Ebeling

The US in now the new hub of the bitcoin mining market. It is the 2nd-biggest mining destination on Earth, accounting for nearly 17% of all the world’s bitcoin miners as of April 2021. That is a 151% increase from September 2020

Bitcoin hit $1-T market cap this yr. This has inspired some bitcoin operations to expand. The ban on mining in China has caused a mass exodus, and some mining operations are moving their facilities to the United States.

Let’s a look inside the largest bitcoin mine in North America.

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

