Monday, January 15, 2024
Nmixx Fe304: Break

by Li Kim
Nmixx, the K-pop girl group, is unleashing their unique music style, “nmixx,” with the release of their latest EP, “Fe304: Break.” The group, known for seamlessly blending multiple genres into a single song, showcases their distinctive approach in the lead track, “Dash,” fusing old-school hip-hop and pop funk.

During a press showcase in Seoul, Haewon, a member of Nmixx, expressed the song’s essence, stating, “The song is a fusion of old-school hip-hop and pop funk, vividly highlighting the strength of mix pop.” The EP, consisting of seven songs, including the pre-released track “Sonar (Breaker),” signifies the group’s commitment to forging their musical path.

The members shared their excitement upon hearing the draft version of “Dash,” emphasizing their unanimous agreement on its exceptional quality. Jiwoo expressed strong belief in the song, while Lily reminisced about the R&B vibes from the 2000s, praising the constant shifts in melody and rhythm.

“Fe304: Break” marks Nmixx’s return since their third single, “A Midsummer Nmixx’s Dream,” in July. The album’s title, utilizing “Fe304,” a chemical symbol for magnetic substances, signifies the group’s determination to attract more K-pop fans.

The EP is the beginning of Nmixx’s third album series, “Fe304,” portraying the group’s journey toward “mixxtopia,” a utopia where dreams come true. Haewon explained the album’s theme, detailing challenges faced on their quest and the desire to break down the walls of the world.

As Nmixx approaches their second debut anniversary, Bae expressed gratitude for their fans’ love and shared the excitement of creating more memories in the future. Gyujin highlighted the group’s growth in exploring diverse genres and expressed a desire to become more at ease on stage.

