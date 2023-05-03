Nichapat Suphap Wears Thai Luxury Brand to Met Gala

Nichapat Suphap is contributing editor at numerous globally-renowned publications and a luxury brand consultant living between New York, London and Bangkok, she has also established herself as a major force in the world of fashion.

At this years Met Gala she wore an amazing Louis Vuitton dress, but what stood out were the Bees.

The Bee is the creation of Suriyon “Nueng” Sriorathaikul CEO of Thailand’s leading Luxury Brand Beauty Gems.

Tracing its roots back to 1964, when the group made its humble beginning as a family-owned business, today, the company has earned a global reputation as a world class jewellery company, with business units spanning OEM, ODM manufacturing and also retailing in Thailand. The Company has forged customer relationships that have stood the test of times and is a testimony to its extraordinary levels of service, craftsmanship and quality.

The Bee has become a must have item for Bangkok’s Celebrities and Socialites, they are making their way around the world.

The Bees themselves are exquisite works of art and have been made in to Rings, Necklaces, Brooches and Earrings.